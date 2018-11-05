A federal appellate court has upheld the 2016 conviction of former longtime north shore District Attorney Walter Reed on 18 corruption and fraud charges, but his attorney said that he will continue to appeal, taking the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
It’s been a year and a half since U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon sentenced Reed, 72, to four years in prison. But Fallon took the unusual step of allowing Reed to remain free on bail while he appeals, apparently believing issues raised in the appeal might have merit.
That means that, even after the three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected his arguments for overturning the district court, Reed won't be heading to prison anytime soon.
Fallon also gave Reed a significantly more lenient sentence than called for by federal guidelines, saying, "I don't think I've seen a fraud case like this."
Reed spent three decades as the top prosecutor in Louisiana's 22nd Judicial District, which comprises St. Tammany and Washington parishes, before deciding not to seek re-election in 2014.
The appeals court's ruling also upheld the conviction of Stephen Reed, Walter Reed's son, who was convicted on three counts alongside his father. Fallon sentenced the younger Reed to five years of probation.
Rick Simmons, Walter Reed's lawyer, had argued that federal prosecutors lacked jurisdiction to bring charges based on the former DA's alleged misuse of campaign funds. State law governed the proper use of that money, he said, blasting the prosecution as an example of federal overreach.
In addition to being convicted of improperly spending campaign money on personal items, Reed was convicted of helping himself to legal fees paid by a public hospital on the north shore that should have gone instead to the DA's Office. He was also convicted of money laundering and lying on his taxes.
In his challenge to the conviction, Simmons relied heavily on a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision known as McDonnell v. U.S. In that case, the high court reversed the conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, who was accused of taking gifts, trips and loans from a businessman who sought his help in dealing with state officials. The ruling was widely viewed as raising the bar for corruption prosecutions of public officials.
But in its 33-page ruling, the three-judge panel rejected the argument that the prosecution's case hinged on what was or was not prohibited by Louisiana campaign finance law.
The appellate court said the prosecution pointed to that law only to prove honest-services wire fraud and related offenses and that the jury was simply tasked with deciding whether Reed and his son had committed wire fraud, not to prove they broke state law.
The panel also rejected arguments that the cases against Walter Reed and his son should have been tried separately, and that the counts against Walter Reed dealing with the hospital should have been severed from those dealing with campaign spending because they involved distinct schemes.
The appeals court said that the presence of a "spillover effect," from one defendant or one charge to another, doesn't warrant severance.
In the elder Reed's case, the judges agreed with the lower court that joining the charges was proper because they were "part of a common series of transactions with a singular purpose — to exploit Walter Reed's influence as district attorney for personal financial betterment."
The appellate panel included judges Patrick Higginbotham, who wrote the opinion, Edith Brown Clement and Jerry Smith. Clement was nominated to the 5th Circuit bench by President George H.W. Bush, while Higginbotham and Smith were nominated by President Ronald Reagan.
Simmons responded to the ruling by saying that the U.S. Supreme Court has warned of constitutional concerns about federal prosecutors interfering in the relationship between state officials and their constituents and setting the prosecutors' own standards for "good government."
"Today's opinion of the 5th Circuit, while acknowledging the McDonnell case and those constitutional concerns, erroneously concludes that federal prosecutors were not merely enforcing state campaign law," Simmons said in a written statement. "Clearly they were, when the attorney for the Louisiana Ethics Board was called in the prosecution's case-in-chief."
Simmons said the arbitrary and capricious enforcement of ethics laws as federal crimes "should be a concern to all."
The former DA was famously harsh on accused criminals: During Reed's length tenure, lawyers began calling his home parish "St. Slammany" for prosecutors' routine use of habitual-offender laws and other punitive tactics.
Reed reveled in the reputation and began handing out a "St. Slammany Award" to a chosen prosecutor in his office each year toward the end of his tenure.
Warren Montgomery, who won election in 2014 to the office long held by Reed, declined to comment on the appellate court ruling, as did U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser.
But St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said she was "not surprised that the 5th Circuit fulfilled their responsibilities and have provided justice for the citizens of this parish." She added: “It is always disturbing when those entrusted with the serious responsibilities of serving the public would violate that trust so egregiously.”
Staff writer Gordon Russell contributed to this report.