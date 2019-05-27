A Jefferson Parish judge issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday, prohibiting the city of Kenner from forcing firefighters to work shifts in jobs they weren't hired to perform.

The ruling, by 24th Judicial District Court Judge Danyelle Taylor, sets the stage for a court showdown when the case, which pits longtime Kenner firefighter Brian Drumm against the Fire Department, comes up for a hearing on a permanent injunction.

Drumm, who is an operator in the department, told his superiors in April that he no longer wished to be assigned to work as a captain on some shifts. Working "out of class" is a common practice in fire departments around the state and has been going on for years in Kenner.

Despite the fact that Drumm took and passed the captain's test, he said he no longer wanted to be assigned those shifts on an ad hoc basis. Captain is one rank above operator, but the responsibilities, especially on fire scenes, are very different. Drumm also said he would decline a promotion to captain if he is ever offered the post.

"It was just not worth it," he testified Tuesday. "I wanted to stay driving."

Operators are responsible for driving the trucks and keeping them in good working order, while captains are in charge of directing the entire firefighting effort, he said.

Drumm testified that he has been a Kenner firefighter for 18 years and that he took the captain's test more than two years ago to keep his options open, but subsequently decided that he wanted to remain an operator. He also decided that he no longer wanted to work any captain's shifts, he said.

He informed interim Chief Terence Morris of that decision April 4, but Morris rejected his request and put him on the schedule for captain's shifts on subsequent rosters.

Drumm sued the department, arguing that firefighters have the right to reject "out of class" shifts. Earlier this month, the judge agreed, issuing a temporary restraining order prohibiting the city from forcing firefighters to work such shifts unless they want to.

City attorneys argued that the "out of class" appointments fall into a category recognized by the Legislature as not requiring a firefighter's consent.

But Taylor didn't buy the city's arguments.

"Appointments become effective once there is an offer and acceptance," Taylor said. "The court can only conclude that Mr. Drumm is entitled to reject" the assignments.

Drumm's attorney, Laura Cannizzaro Rodrigue, said she hoped the favorable ruling for her client would encourage the city to settle the dispute. "It will be a waste of city resources to continue to fight this battle," she said.

Ed Rapier, a Kenner city attorney, said the city would abide by the judge's ruling but planned to continue to fight.

A separate motion, also filed by Rodrigue and her law partner, Blake Arcuri, asked Taylor to find Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn in contempt for what they said was retaliating against firefighters by recalling some from vacation after the temporary restraining order was issued. Arguments on that motion were postponed to a later date.