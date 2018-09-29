A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the father of a man who was shot to death by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies during a 2015 manhunt for two burglary suspects.
U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle dismissed Richard Greenwood's federal and state claims in a ruling Friday, granting summary judgment in favor of the Sheriff's Office.
Greenwood, the father of the dead man, sued the Sheriff's Office in 2016, alleging that deputies used excessive force.
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office found that Darien Greenwood had been shot seven times, hit by a stun gun twice and repeatedly bitten by a police dog.
In a 32-page opinion, the judge summarized the events of Oct. 20, 2015, when Darien Greenwood and Dean Perkins fled deputies investigating a burglary.
Greenwood evaded capture for a while by hiding in an old refrigerator in a barn. But when he was discovered by Deputy Ronald Olivier and his K-9, Thor, Greenwood did not obey commands to drop his knife or show his hands, the opinion said.
The deputies released the dog, but then, Greenwood appeared before Deputy Robert Edwards with a knife in his raised arm, prompting both deputies to shoot him several times. He later died. Thor suffered a stab wound.
Richard Greenwood alleged that a Sheriff's Office policy states that the department, during an internal investigation, "will do everything in its power to avoid placement of any negative stigma on the deputy."
He called the policy "biased, self-serving and void of due process," saying it leads to an unusual number of constitutional violations.
"Plaintiff is correct to question the impact of policy language that directs against 'negative stigmas' on ... deputies," Lemelle wrote. "Equally compelling is defendants' response that the post-shooting investigation was a criminal investigation that could not start with presumptive guilt of involved personnel."
The judge also said that an expert witness for Greenwood relied wrongly on the case of a previous officer-involved shooting, of Iraqi war veteran Jason Glover in 2013.
A suit alleging excessive force in that case failed because the court found that deadly force was warranted since Glover pointed a gun at a deputy.
The plaintiff's expert found fault with the department for not conducting an internal investigation into the Glover shooting and failing to train deputies on recognizing and handling suspects with post-traumatic stress disorder.
But the judge said that Richard Greenwood did not establish deliberate indifference or that "failing to train the officers amounted to conscious disregard for Darien Greenwood's constitutional rights."
In a statement, Sheriff Randy Smith said he was pleased that all claims against the deputies and the department had been dismissed.
While the incident took place when Jack Strain was sheriff, Smith said that he had always believed the actions of the deputies were "lawful and appropriate given the circumstances."