A man suspected of seven rapes in New Orleans and Kansas City has been booked on another sexual assault allegation, court records show.

New Orleans police rebooked Daniel Meridy, 34, on counts of first-degree rape and aggravated kidnapping on Wednesday in connection with an incident late on June 10 in Central City.

DNA has also linked Meridy to four sexual assaults in New Orleans from 2015 to 2018 and three sexual assaults in Kansas City from 2004 to 2005, police said.

Meridy’s total bail now stands at $2 million for five counts of aggravated kidnapping and five counts of rape. He has remained in custody since his December arrest.

Police described a series of events in the latest arrest warrant that has elements in common with the other alleged attacks.

A woman told cops that she was walking down Danneel Street shortly before midnight when a man she knew as “Dee” drove up to her in an SUV and offered her a ride. The woman then agreed to exchange sex for money, she said.

However, the woman said that the man then took her behind an abandoned house in the 2200 block of 4th Street and produced a handgun. He raped her and fled in his SUV, cops said.

The woman went to police but declined to undergo a full sexual assault examination, police said. Still, police collected a used condom and condom wrapper.

The used condom came back as a match for Meridy’s DNA on Jan. 25, according to the warrant sworn by New Orleans Police Detective Kevin Richardson.

Meridy is being represented by attorney Miles Swanson, who did not immediately return a request for comment.