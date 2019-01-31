Over a little more than two hours Thursday morning, attorneys for the government and former federal drug agent Chad Scott made their final pleas to the eight-woman, four-man jury that will convict or acquit him.

Scott is facing seven charges, including perjury, obstruction of justice and falsification of government forms. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo is presiding over the trial. The jury was charged and began deliberations just before noon Thursday.

Since Jan. 22, prosecutors and Scott's defense attorneys have duked it out in federal court, the former seeking to portray Scott as a craven lawman out to get whatever he wants; the latter arguing that he was a zealous agent who sought only to take dangerous drugs off the case.

During their closing arguments, prosecutors walked jurors methodically through the counts against Scott, saying that Scott was a habitual liar who cared only to make himself look good.

Defense attorney Stephen Garcia maintained a consistent defense strategy of attacking the government witnesses, several of whom are admitted drug traffickers or former cops who have pleaded guilty to federal charges.

After the arguments, Milazzo spent about 30 minutes reading detailed instructions to the jury on how to deliberate, ordering them to consider the counts carefully and rely only on evidence presented.