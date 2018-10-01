The parents of a New Orleans East shooting victim are trying to block a financial settlement between the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and the mother of a 15-year-old boy who was accused in the shooting but hanged himself in jail before facing trial.

Hasahn Shawl’s parents say he was overlooked when the Sheriff’s Office agreed to pay $425,000 to the mother of Jaquin Thomas, who was accused of killing Shawl before he committed suicide on the New Orleans jail’s youth tier in October 2016.

Shawl’s parents filed a motion to intervene in the federal wrongful death lawsuit from Thomas’s mother on Sunday, seeking financial damages for a wrongful death claim of their own.

Trellis Hughes and Fabian Shawl say that Thomas committed the “assassination” of their son, and that it was only “because of this heinous and egregious act the deceased (Jaquin Thomas) was incarcerated in Orleans Parish Prison.”

Shawl’s parents are represented by attorney Jerry Settle.

A lawyer for Thomas’s mother, Tresscel, said he would ask U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle to reject the motion out of hand.

“Our office has spoken with Mr. Settle, counsel for the family. Mr. Settle has no theory of liability and cannot articulate any legal basis that Ms. Thomas should be held legally responsible. The intervention is meritless and will be vigorously defended,” said attorney Galen Hair.

The motion from Shawl’s parents is the latest development in a case that has spurred City Council hearings and two separate criminal prosecutions.

Police accused Thomas and his uncle, Tyrance Chancellor, of taking part in the killing of Shawl during a burglary at the Chateau d’Orleans apartment complex on July 21, 2016. According to police, Chancellor said his teenage nephew was the one who actually shot Shawl, 24.

The accusations against Thomas were never tested in court, however. The boy killed himself before prosecutors made a charging decision. Chancellor has a tentative Oct. 22 trial date on second-degree murder and other counts.

After Thomas’s suicide, City Council members expressed alarm that he was never given treatment for depression despite warning signs. Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its own guards for allegedly failing to keep watch on the youth tier.

The Sheriff’s Office has already paid Tresscell Thomas $212,500, with another $212,500 payout scheduled for October 2019.

In July 2017, Settle filed a lawsuit in Orleans Parish Civil District Court against the estate of Jaquin Thomas, although that suit appears to have gone nowhere.

One attorney with no connection to the case said the motion filed this week might stumble on a simple timing issue.

After the Sheriff’s Office and Tresscel Thomas reached a settlement in January, Lemelle dismissed Thomas' lawsuit. That generally sets off a 60-day clock for the case to be reopened, said Christopher Teske of the firm Gieger, Laborde & Laperouse.

“It is highly unlikely that that intervention will be successful. Not impossible, but highly unlikely,” Teske said.

Settle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.