New Orleans prosecutors have secured a charge against a woman accused of killing her toddler daughter for the fourth time and they intend to take the case to trial, Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said Thursday.

An Orleans Parish grand jury handed up a second-degree murder indictment against Michelle Harris, who is accused of killing her toddler Zion in September 2013.

Harris, 34, has been free since a judge ordered her release in September 2018, finding that prosecutors had waited too long to bring the case to trial on her last murder charge.

Police said when they arrested Harris that she kicked her daughter because the young girl did not listen to her. Zion was just a few days shy of making her second birthday.

Since Harris’s Sept. 25, 2013 arrest, the case has whipsawed through the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, with prosecutors and defense attorneys accusing each other of delaying the case.

Harris was charged with murder in January 2014 but prosecutors dismissed the charge in August 2018, after Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier denied them a continuance of the trial.

In case of New Orleans woman accused in toddler's killing, prosecutors drop murder charge New Orleans prosecutors on Tuesday dismissed a murder charge against a woman who was accused of killing her toddler daughter in 2013, but she …

To keep Harris behind bars, prosecutors quickly slapped a manslaughter charge on her, then indicted her on second-degree murder again the same month.

Flemings-Davillier denied another delay of trial request on Nov. 11, 2018 after prosecutors said they could not find a key witness, truck driver Tymondd Benjamin. Investigators believe he was one of a series of people entrusted with Zion’s custody shortly before her death.

Prosecutors dropped the murder charge, again, but vowed to reinstate it at a later date.

Court records suggest that 15 days later, Benjamin pleaded guilty to traffic violations in St. Tammany Parish court.

In a press release, prosecutors said Harris delayed the case by changing lawyers three times. Her lawyers were solely responsible for two of the eight delays of trial, they added.

"We will secure this witness, the jury will hear critical testimony and we are confident that we will bring justice for little Zion,” Cannizzaro said.

Yet Harris’s defense attorneys said the District Attorney’s Office is at fault for the case’s tangled procedural history and long delays.

Judge orders release of woman held in jail 5 years ahead of trial in daughter's killing A New Orleans judge on Tuesday ordered the release of a woman who has been held in jail for five years awaiting trial over her young daughter’…

Lawyer Nandi Campbell repeated that assertion after learning of the indictment from a reporter. She said Benjamin had asserted his right against self-incrimination in front of a grand jury.

“Michelle did not kill her child. At the very most, the only thing Michelle did was not be very smart about who she left her child with,” she said.

“She’s currently working two jobs and trying to move her life forward, and once again the DA is using his power to snatch her back from living her life,” she said. “He has a lot of discretion and he has a lot of power, and he’s using it to brutalize her.”

Ad hoc Judge Dennis Waldron issued an arrest warrant for Harris. Campbell said she would urge her client to surrender herself.