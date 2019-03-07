Tashonty Toney, the man who New Orleans police say plowed his Camaro into nine bicyclists on Esplanade Avenue on Saturday night, killing two of them, has signed on veteran New Orleans defense attorney Ralph Whalen to represent him.
Whalen and Toney met for the first time Thursday inside a glassed-in room in Criminal District Court's Magistrate Court before Whalen told Commissioner Robert Blackburn he had agreed to represent Toney.
Dressed in orange jail scrubs, Toney didn't address the court. He is being held in lieu of $510,000 bond on two counts of vehicular homicide, seven counts of vehicular negligent injuring, hit-and-run driving and reckless operation of a vehicle.
It was Toney's 32nd birthday Saturday when authorities say he attempted to bolt around another car and sped into two clusters of people riding in the bike lane between the 3200 and 3400 blocks of Esplanade, in the Bayou St. John neighborhood.
He then crashed into the neutral ground and spun out.
Left dead were Sharree Walls, a 27-year-old leader of a philanthropic organization, and newlywed 31-year-old David Hynes, a Tulane Law School graduate who was back from his home in Seattle for Mardi Gras.
Several of the other victims suffered major injuries.
The son of New Orleans Police Officer Reginald Cook, Toney regained consciousness after the wreck, asked onlookers if he'd killed anybody and said, "Call my daddy. Call my daddy. He's NOPD," witnesses told police.
When officers arrived, Toney told them, "I have a drinking problem," and added, "I should have gotten help," according to police.
An attorney for Walls' parents also appeared in court Thursday, asking Blackburn to grant the release of several of her possessions that were left strewn about the street following the crash, including her phone. Blackburn granted the request.
A tribute and funeral service for Walls are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1923 St. Philip St. A repast at the Eiffel Society at 2040 St. Charles Ave. will begin at 3 p.m. following her burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Two visitations will be held for Walls, one on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Charbonnet Labat Funeral Home at 1615 St. Philip St.; the second at St. Peter Claver on Monday before the service, beginning at 9 a.m.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office now has 60 days to decide whether to prosecute Toney, and for what. It's not necessary for prosecutors to secure a grand jury indictment on the counts for which Toney was booked.
In the interim, Whalen could ask a judge to reduce the bail for Toney, who had been working as a supervisor at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Whalen declined to comment after meeting again with Toney for about 15 minutes after the brief court hearing.
Vehicular homicide carries a sentence of five to 30 years. If Toney's blood alcohol level exceeded .20 percent — or 2.5 times the legal driving limit — it would be considered a crime of violence. That would require him to serve a far greater portion of any sentence he might receive.
The results of his blood test have not been announced.
Toney does not appear to have a prior criminal record in Orleans Parish.
After hitting 9 in New Orleans, driver told police he has drinking problem: 'I should have gotten help'
Whalen recently represented another high-profile defendant in a deadly vehicle crash: Olivia Matte, a Covington woman who was sentenced in November to a 20-year prison term.
Matte had pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the death of 37-year-old James Blackmond on March 23, 2017, while she was driving drunk on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway. It was her third drunk-driving offense in nine months.