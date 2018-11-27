Kyron Theophile, a suspected drug smuggler who strangled his girlfriend, allegedly killed a man and through a tangle of blown plea deals squandered his chance to serve only a few years in prison, received a life sentence for his crimes Tuesday.

Ad hoc New Orleans Judge Dennis Waldron employed Louisiana's habitual offender law to sentence Theophile to life in prison without the possibility of probation or parole, adding that after a review of Theophile's record, he saw no reason to show leniency.

“I’m looking for anything that’s redeeming in your life. I’m looking for anything that’s meaningful in your life. And I’ve come up empty,” Waldron said.

Theophile, who turns 33 on Monday, had been given probation and light sentences for a series of violent actions in the past, but he kept going back to crime, Waldron said.

“He has sent a message to all of us as a community at large, that he’s not willing to follow through on every opportunity he has been given,” Waldron said in denying the request from Theophile's public defender for a rare reprieve from a mandatory minimum life term.

By handing down the life sentence, Waldron may have spared the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office the trouble of trying Theophile on a second-degree murder charge.

Theophile was accused of shooting to death Gerard Avant in Little Woods in December of 2016. But his life sentence came in connection with his conviction for strangling his girlfriend, who survived the attack.

With two previous convictions, under Louisiana law, Theophile faced life imprisonment as a third-strike violent felon.

Theophile's rap sheet goes back to June 2004 and a chase through New Orleans' 6th Ward. He ran from the police while carrying crack cocaine and heroin, according to authorities, and pointed a gun at a police officer.

The officer held his fire, potentially sparing Theophile's life. During the arrest that followed, Theophile told the cop, “I won’t be in jail for long.”

He was right. He received probation the next month.

After three more felony arrests in the intervening years, he was accused of strangling his girlfriend in January 2016. In July 2016, Theophile pleaded guilty to domestic battery involving strangulation and other counts in exchange for a three-year sentence. He promised to return to court to receive the sentence after he attended the birth of a child, but he never appeared.

He was booked in Avant’s killing later that year, in December 2016, and his failure to show for his original sentencing exposed him once again to the possibility of a life sentence.

Last month, prosecutors gave Theophile yet another chance with an offer to wrap up both cases with a 25-year sentence.

But after pleading guilty to the domestic violence case in Waldron's court, Theophile blew up the plea deal by refusing to accept a manslaughter conviction in the Avant killing in front of another judge.

Staff attorney Leon Roche of the Orleans Public Defenders challenged the state’s use of the habitual offender law, arguing that it was a way of avoiding the need to try Theophile on the murder charge.

Waldron earlier rejected that objection, and on Tuesday he also dismissed Roche’s claim that Theophile’s case presented one of the exceptional cases where a Louisiana judge can dip below a mandatory minimum.

The judge said during the sentencing hearing that Theophile’s relatives, some of whom were in court, were also the victims of his broken promises.

“Each of you can leave this court and blame me,” Waldron said. “I will understand that, and I will not in any way be offended. But I think in your heart of hearts, you’ve got to examine this gentleman, and what he has done to all of you and all of us.”

Assistant District Attorney Jason Napoli prosecuted the case. According to him, Theophile faces even more charges since the start of his current jail stint.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether he conspired to have documents laced with synthetic marijuana or roach spray smuggled into the New Orleans jail.