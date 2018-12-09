A federal judge in New Orleans has dealt a blow to the government's case against former federal drug agent Chad Scott, ruling that the 14 counts he and co-defendant Rodney Gemar face must be split into two trials.

Scott, a former special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Gemar, a former Hammond police officer, are scheduled to go to trial in late January in a case that already has been delayed more than a year. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo's ruling splitting the trial could push that back even further.

Even before Milazzo's ruling last week, Scott's attorney moved to have the trial delayed.

Scott and Gemar were indicted in October 2017, then hit with new charges in May.

The investigation into the Scott-led federal drug task force began nearly three years ago, when Johnny Domingue, then a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputy and a member of the task force, was booked on drug and theft counts. Domingue later pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.

Since then, another former member of the task force, Karl Newman, also a former Tangipahoa sheriff's deputy, also pleaded guilty in federal court.

Both remain in custody pending the outcome of the cases against Scott and Gemar.

Last month, Matt Coman, who represents Scott, argued that the counts against the two men should be separated into different trials because there was no unifying element or conspiracy. Prosecutors countered that the unifying factor was that the two defendants were federal drug agents who used their positions to steal, lie and hide information.

Milazzo sided with Coman.

"The two sets of allegations are otherwise unrelated and allege different participants and different overt acts," she wrote in her ruling Wednesday.

In her decision, Milazzo said the indictment's 14 counts can be divided into two groups: counts 1-7, which accuse Scott alone of perjury, obstruction of justice and falsification of government records and relate to his interactions with a drug witness named Frederick Brown; and counts 8-14, some of which target Scott and some of which accuse Gemar. Those counts allege that the two of them took property and cash in their role as drug agents.

Coman did not return a call for comment, but Bradley Egenberg, Gemar's attorney, hailed Milazzo's decision.

"The ruling couldn't have come at a better time than right now," he said. Gemar "is still eager for trial," he said.

The ruling marks the latest blow for what was at one time a sprawling and ambitious investigation involving the DEA's Office of Professional Responsibility, the Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General and the FBI.

Early in the probe, those agencies conducted highly visible raids on the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and the Hammond Police Department. But the case never got beyond Scott.

In August, Diidri Robinson, the federal prosecutor supervising the probe, left for a job in the pharmaceutical industry. Her departure followed that earlier in the year of Antonio Pozos, who had handled the case's courtroom work. He left to join a Philadelphia law firm.

In the fall, DEA Special Agent Justin Moran, another former Tangipahoa Parish deputy, was quietly returned to full status. For approximately two years, he had been on limited duty, forbidden from taking part in investigations, while the inquiry played out.

Since the superseding indictment was filed in May, Scott's and Gemar's attorneys have ramped up their attacks on the government's case, including accusations that the government has withheld evidence and made it difficult for defense attorneys to view crucial documents.

Recently, they criticized the government for notifying the court that prosecutors intend to bring up previous internal DEA administrative actions against Scott in 1999 and 2004. The prosecutors also allege that Scott told a former suspect to lie to investigators in an unrelated matter. None of those incidents resulted in criminal charges against Scott.

At the same time, the government has sought to limit the defense's ability to bring up Scott's or Gemar's years of "meritorious" service, court documents show.

On Wednesday, before Milazzo's ruling was posted, Scott's attorney had already asked the judge to delay the case, arguing that introducing those previous administrative actions will require the defense to go through more than 1,000 pages of new evidence and interview a raft of new witnesses, creating an undue burden as they prepare for the trial in a little more than a month. Milazzo has yet to rule on that motion.

