The estranged daughter and grandchildren of Tom Benson are selling the last three of the late Saints owner's San Antonio car dealerships, marking an end to the Benson family's interest in the Texas car business that paid entry into the fame and eventual fortune of professional sports in New Orleans.

Mark Woods, a 35-year veteran of the San Antonio automotive industry, confirmed Thursday that he is finalizing the purchase of Chevrolet, Mercedes-Benz and Honda dealerships that fell under the control of Renee Benson and her children, Rita LeBlanc and Ryan LeBlanc.

Woods is the son of the right-hand man of B.J. "Red" McCombs, himself a San Antonio car dealer, former owner of pro sports franchises, and one of Tom Benson’s most prominent business rivals. But the younger Woods dismissed rumors that either his father, Gary Woods, or McCombs were involved in the transaction.

“Nobody else is trying to buy this but me," Woods said. "I am very excited to continue the entrepreneurial legacy of the Benson family.”

The purchase — which is pending the completion of a due diligence phase — makes sense, Woods said, because the dealerships in question have good reputations and are only about a mile up the road from a Ford dealership that he also owns.

Bennett Stahl, an attorney who has represented Renee Benson and the LeBlanc siblings in San Antonio, didn’t immediately comment on the sale Thursday.

Benson died in March at age 90, leaving behind a business empire that included the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans and also some of New Orleans' most recognizable brands. But Benson made his fortune investing in auto dealerships and banks in the San Antonio area before buying New Orleans’ NFL team in 1985 and its NBA team in 2012.

At one point, Benson owned more than 30 dealerships across Texas and Louisiana. Over the decades, as the value of the Saints skyrocketed and he acquired the team now known as the Pelicans, he sold many of those dealerships and a number of other business interests as he focused more on his sports empire.

The dealerships that Mark Woods intends to take over were the last three in Texas with ties to Benson.

The twice-widowed Benson at one point wished to leave the reins of his billion-dollar business empire to his daughter and grandchildren.

But, after a falling out, he appointed his third wife, Gayle Benson, as his successor. She has owned the Saints, Pelicans and other businesses, including New Orleans' Dixie Brewing Company, since Benson’s death from flu-related complications.

Benson’s decision to name his third wife his successor kicked off a complicated, two-year legal battle that erupted into public view in January 2015, with his family arguing over the byzantine rules related to several trusts.

He triumphed in one case in Orleans Parish Civil District Court that involved his jilted heirs’ challenging his mental capacity to alter his succession plans.

Two other cases were settled out of court. One, in New Orleans’ federal courthouse, centered on lucrative partnership shares in the Saints and Pelicans that Benson wanted to reclaim from trust funds set up to benefit the estranged relatives his confidantes had nicknamed “the three R’s,” for Rita, Renee and Ryan.

The other played out in a state courthouse in San Antonio, and it was a dispute over control of a trust fund created by Shirley Benson, Benson’s first wife and the mother of Renee.

As part of the settlement in that case, Renee Benson and the LeBlanc siblings assumed ownership of three car dealerships on San Pedro Avenue toward the north part of San Antonio, among various other properties mostly in Texas.

Renee Benson and the LeBlancs did not attend Benson’s funeral at St. Louis Cathedral in the French Quarter. They were given a private viewing of Benson’s body separate from a public wake held in his honor, and then they held their own memorial service in San Antonio.

Benson occasionally drew comparisons to McCombs, who turns 91 later this month. McCombs once owned the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings as well as the NBA's San Antonio Spurs, regular opponents of the Saints and Pelicans.

Mark Woods does not work for McCombs, but his father has been president of the McCombs Enterprises company for decades.

