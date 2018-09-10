Ever since her daughter’s body was found in the trunk of a burning car in New Orleans East three years ago, Jolene Dufrene has pushed for justice.

Not just for herself, but also for her daughter’s 9-year-old son.

On Monday, Dufrene stared straight at the killer of Lindsay Nichols to deliver a message.

“I’m at peace with the justice we have gotten for Lindsay, and you no longer have any hold on me and my family,” she told Thayon Sansom. “There’s nothing else you can do to take from me.”

Sansom pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter and other crimes. Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, he received a 40-year sentence.

Sansom stared down at the defense table as Dufrene and others gave victim-impact testimony on Monday. Many of them wore T-shirts with pictures of Nichols that read #justiceforlindsay.

+2 New Orleans barber pleads guilty to killing young mother, soliciting murder of co-defendant A barber and exotic dancer pleaded guilty Friday to killing a young mother from Des Allemands whose body was found in a burning car in New Orl…

Sansom’s orange jail uniform was a far cry from his former look as “Bonafyde,” a male stripper.

Nichols, 31, was a construction site timekeeper from Des Allemands who was out in New Orleans East for a night of fun on June 21, 2015.

Surveillance video captured her and Sansom, also known as Samson, leaving a Downman Road nightclub early that morning. A few hours later, her body was discovered in the trunk of her car on Michoud Boulevard. Sansom’s gym shorts and DNA also were found in the trunk.

A second man, Troy Varnado, has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the case. His trial is set for next week.

Loved ones said Monday they were still no closer to understanding the reason for the crime. But they knew all too well its devastating fallout.

Dufrene described how her vivacious daughter would pester her with calls for cooking advice. Nichols’ own specialty was a bowl of melted cheese.

“I will miss her beautiful blue eyes, smile, spunkiness,” Dufrene said. “She was a daughter, a niece, a cousin, a friend and most of all, a devoted mother to 9-year-old Peter.”

Three years after the killing, Peter still aches for his mother, Dufrene said.

“He asked me the other day, ‘Momma, why did he kill my mom?’ I wish I had the answer for that,” she said. “As time goes on, his memories will be mostly what we tell him.”

Jessica Barrios, a longtime friend of Nichols, recalled how the two young mothers were raising their children in parallel.

+3 Second man arrested in 2015 killing of woman in New Orleans East In another twist in a case full of them, an Orleans Parish grand jury has indicted a second man in connection with the grisly killing of a Des…

“The summer after third grade is when those memories abruptly stopped. At that point, a piece of our life was taken from us,” she said.

Loved ones recalled how after the killing, Sansom pretended to feel their anguish. He even let one friend cry on his shoulder.

Now Nichols’ friends go to one place to remember her, Traci D’Angelo said.

On the lonely stretch of Michoud Boulevard where Sansom left Nichols’ body, friends mourn her near a homemade cross.