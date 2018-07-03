The arraignment for a man accused of killing his young daughter inside a Bywater house last year has been delayed yet again by public defender budget constraints.

For the fourth time in a row, Mark Hambrick did not enter a plea during his scheduled arraignment in front of Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman on Tuesday.

Pittman set an Aug. 27 hearing to make another attempt at arraigning Hambrick.

Defense attorney Cormac Boyle of the Capital Appeals Project said that Hambrick is still on a waiting list to receive full representation from the state Public Defender Board. The board says that budget cuts from the state have forced it to place defendants facing capital charges on a waiting list.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office secured Hambrick's indictment on first-degree murder earlier this year, leaving open the possibility that it will seek the death penalty. That means that Hambrick must be represented by a costly team of two attorneys and two investigators — requiring money the state Public Defender Board says it does not have at the moment.

Family members have expressed fears that a capital prosecution would lead to years of court hearings.

Prosecutors with the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office have questioned why attorneys for Hambrick cannot at least enter a plea on his behalf, a standard first step in criminal proceedings.

Police say that Hambrick stabbed his 18-month-old daughter Amina, let her bleed out for hours then suffocated her on the morning of Oct. 17.

When officers arrived, Hambrick them that “God told him to murder his child so the state of Louisiana can kill him so he can be resurrected," according to a warrant.

Hambrick’s bizarre behavior then and since has led to speculation that he has a mental health problem. His current attorneys say that because of state budget cuts, they are only representing him for the limited purpose of maintaining his constitutional rights, and thus cannot ask the court to probe his mental state.

“The only thing that makes sense is that Mark had some cataclysmic psychotic event,” Hambrick’s wife Monika Gerhart-Hambrick told the Advocate in a recent interview.