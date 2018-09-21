U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser, who assumed his new post Sept. 10, on Friday announced a new leadership team composed of veteran prosecutors.
Addressing a courtroom full of local lawyers and well-wishers gathered for his ceremonial swearing-in, Strasser promised that he will do everything he can to make life difficult for criminals in southeast Louisiana.
"We're going to vigorously prosecute criminal wrongdoing wherever it occurs. It doesn't matter whether it's in a board room, across computer networks, whether it's in City Hall, whether it's on a street corner," he said. “Winter is coming.”
The office’s top post, first assistant U.S. attorney, will be held by Michael Simpson; the chief of the criminal division will be Richard Pickens; the chief of trials will be Bill McSherry; and the executive assistant will be Fred Harper.
The office did not provide any biographical information about the group, but all four have worked in the office for many years and are well known in the city's legal community.
Simpson and Harper both began their careers as prosecutors in former Orleans Parish District Attorney Harry Connick’s office. Harper has been at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for 34 years and served as first assistant after former U.S. Attorney Jim Letten’s longtime top lieutenant, Jan Mann, resigned.
McSherry has been at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for roughly four decades. He is already serving as chief of trials, although he had been sidelined recently after a defense lawyer sought to subpoena him as a witness in a pending federal case. McSherry had helped the defendant, whose wife works at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, make copies of documents requested by the government.
Pickens was one of the office's two lead prosecutors in the corruption case against Ray Nagin, which resulted in a guilty verdict in 2014 and a 10-year prison sentence for the former New Orleans mayor. He also worked under Connick.
The office’s civil division will continue to be led by Peter Mansfield, and the deputy civil chief will be Sharon Smith, Strasser said.
Strasser said he had stripped away some of the office's bureaucracy and promised to run it more efficiently, though he gave no specifics.
He boasted that his leadership team is made up of “interesting and talented individuals," and he invoked a line from Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar."
“ 'Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war' — that’s what we’re going to do,” he said.
Strasser, who most recently has been working as a defense lawyer and a partner at the venerable law firm Chaffe McCall, is himself a veteran of the local U.S. Attorney's Office. He has worked for the Department of Justice for 30 years, including a dozen years as an assistant U.S. attorney in New Orleans.
He was hired to that post by John Volz, who was U.S. attorney from 1978 to 1991, and Strasser said Friday that he intends to run the office as Volz did.
Strasser unveiled his new team before a packed courtroom at U.S. District Court, where his longtime friend, U.S. District Judge Lance Africk, presided, administering the oath of office and making wisecracks during a round of speeches.
The gallery was a who’s who of the local bar, including three of the last four presidentially appointed U.S. attorneys: Harry Rosenberg, Eddie Jordan and Letten.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy recommended Strasser to President Donald Trump, who then nominated him. Strasser was confirmed by the Senate last month as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana.
Kennedy gave some brief remarks Friday touting Strasser’s resumé.
“I have no doubt — none, zero, zilch, nada — that the Eastern District is in good hands. … I’ve said before that crime is stealing the soul of our city and the Eastern District. I’ve said before that it’s choking the life out of our city," Kennedy said.
“The Eastern District deserves a U.S. attorney who will take a fresh look at street crime, gang violence, white-collar crime and political corruption. And I think Peter is the man for that job.”
Strasser oversees a staff that includes 58 prosecutors in the Eastern District, which includes 13 southeast Louisiana parishes. He is one of 93 U.S. attorneys in the nation.