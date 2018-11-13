New Orleans prosecutors on Tuesday dismissed a murder charge against a woman who was accused of killing her toddler daughter, but she could still face legal jeopardy.

Assistant District Attorney Angad Ghai said the state was abandoning a second-degree murder charge against Michelle Harris.

However, prosecutors could still bring a new charge against Harris in the future, since there is no statute of limitations on murder in Louisiana.

Judge orders release of woman held in jail 5 years ahead of trial in daughter's killing A New Orleans judge on Tuesday ordered the release of a woman who has been held in jail for five years awaiting trial over her young daughter’…

Ghai’s announcement came just after Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier denied prosecutors a delay in a trial that was set to begin Tuesday. Ghai said the state had been unable to serve a subpoena to testify on a key witness.

Harris, 33, was accused of kicking and whipping her daughter Zion inside her home near the former St. Bernard housing development on Sept. 24, 2013.

Investigators believe that a series of people were entrusted with Zion’s safety in the hours before her death, including the unavailable witness, Tymondd Benjamin.

Harris was arrested the day after her daughter’s death and remained in jail until Sept. 25 of this year, when Flemings-Davillier ruled that prosecutors she had been incarcerated for too long without a trial and released her.

However, a separate clock was still ticking for prosecutors to bring the case to trial.

Mother arrested in death of 23-month-old girl New Orleans police on Wednesday evening arrested the mother of a 23-month-old girl who was apparently beaten to death.

Prosecutors have previously said that it was difficult to subpoena Benjamin because he works as a truck driver.

Speaking in court, defense attorney Sarah Chervinsky suggested that she feared the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office would institute a new charge.

Chervinsky said by dismissing the murder charge, Ghai was making an “end run” on the court’s denial of the continuance. Prosecutors previously dropped the murder charge, and then reinstated it, in a bid to keep Harris in jail.

Harris, who was surrounded by several supporters in court, walked out of the courthouse on Tuesday a free woman, for now.