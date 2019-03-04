A man wanted in an armed robbery made the mistake of showing his face near the Uptown parade route on Wednesday, New Orleans police said in a press release.
Police said officers posted to the route spotted Corey Brown, 19, near St. Charles Avenue and St. Mary Street about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Brown, who was wanted in the Jan. 25 stick-up in the 2600 block of Delachaise Street, took off running when cops ordered him to stop. Officers said he struggled with them and reached for his waistband while trying to escape. Once he was cuffed, they found a .45-caliber handgun in his pants.
Brown was booked on armed robbery with a firearm, illegal carrying a firearm, carrying a firearm on a parade route and resisting an officer. His total bail was set at $110,000, according to court records.
Brown remained in custody at the Orleans Justice center as of Monday.
In September, Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of theft between $1,000 and $5,000, which were amended from two counts of attempted armed robbery with a firearm. He received one year of probation, court records show.