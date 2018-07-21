The last person sentenced to death by an Orleans Parish jury is now scheduled for release from prison in seven years, thanks to a steep reduction in his sentence that a federal judge apparently granted in secrecy.
Michael “Mike-Mike” Anderson had already seen his death sentence reduced to life in a federal prison. But now he's due to get out in July 2025, a recent change that the federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed this week. He’ll be free at age 38.
Anderson was once a symbol of lawless brutality in New Orleans, convicted of a notorious 2006 mass murder dubbed “the Central City massacre.”
Now 31, he owes the sentence reduction largely to the help he provided to federal prosecutors in the 2016 trial of Central City gangster Telly Hankton, hit man Walter “Urkel” Porter and two Hankton cousins. The Hankton case is the only one in which Anderson has taken the stand.
A jury convicted all four men on charges that carry mandatory life sentences, though Hankton already was serving life on a state murder charge.
Nine others, including Hankton’s mother, pleaded guilty before the federal trial in a case that accused Hankton of leading a cocaine-dealing conspiracy dating back two decades, reinforced by brutal murders, attacks on witnesses and other brazen attempts to thwart justice.
The exact terms of Anderson’s sentence reduction are unclear. There is no sign of it in publicly accessible federal or state court records.
Anderson’s attorney, Richard Bourke, declined comment on the reduction.
Interim U.S. Attorney Duane Evans also declined to comment on it, though he acknowledged the accuracy of Anderson's new release date.
Anderson's sentence adjustment fell to U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman, who presided over both the Hankton trial and the racketeering case that landed Anderson his life sentence. Through a secretary, Feldman, who was nominated to the bench by President Ronald Reagan, declined to comment on the case.
“Ultimately, it’s the judge’s decision,” said David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor in Miami. “It’s an extraordinary reduction. And when people get an extraordinary reduction, they must have provided extraordinary ‘substantial assistance.’ ”
Anderson’s big shot at leniency came in June 2016, when he took the stand against Hankton, a fellow resident of Josephine Street whom he described affectionately as “my big homie.”
Despite the friendship, Anderson's attorneys argued that it was actually Hankton who had committed the atrocity for which Anderson briefly faced a death sentence.
The early morning melee that left five teenagers dead was the worst mass killing in the city in more than a decade. It came while the city was under a post-Katrina spotlight and prompted then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco to order the National Guard and State Police into the city.
Killed were Marquis Hunter, 19; his brother, Arsenio “Lil Man” Hunter, 16; Warren “Luv” Simeon, 17; Iraum Taylor, 19; and Reggie “Putty” Dantzler, 19.
Suspicion that it was Hankton who had killed the five was nothing new, but federal prosecutors first endorsed it publicly a decade later, as the Hankton trial approached. They had hoped to present the claim to the jury as “intrinsic evidence” of Hankton’s guilt in the federal case. Feldman refused to allow it.
The claim put federal prosecutors squarely at odds with Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office, which had secured Anderson's conviction for the murders in 2009 and which maintained his guilt after a Criminal District Court judge, Lynda Van Davis, ordered a new trial.
Davis found that prosecutors in Cannizzaro’s office had failed to turn over key evidence to Anderson’s attorneys, including a video statement from a witness that partially contradicted her story at the trial.
In 2011, Anderson traded the specter of a new death sentence for life in prison, admitting to several crimes as leader of the "Josephine Dog Pound" gang.
In a package deal, he pleaded no contest in state court to five manslaughter charges over the massacre. In what's known as an “Alford plea,” he refused to admit committing the five killings but acknowledged he could be convicted on the strength of the evidence.
He received an 80-year sentence on those charges, while agreeing in federal court to serve three concurrent life prison terms. Anderson’s admitted federal crimes include running a drug ring, shooting at a police officer and one count of murder in aid of racketeering for the July 14, 2005, slaying of Ronnie Meade.
Anderson had been jailed for robbing Meade of a bicycle, and in a phone call from Central Lockup, he threatened that he would have Meade killed if he didn’t drop the charge. Meade complied, telling police they had the wrong man. But one of Anderson’s co-defendants went ahead with the hit anyway, firing nine shots into Meade on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, according to charging documents that Anderson signed with his guilty plea.
Anderson’s state and federal sentences were made “coterminous.” That meant that if his federal sentence were ever reduced, his state sentence would be lessened as well.
In a statement Friday, Cannizzaro criticized federal prosecutors for the reduction.
“I certainly do not feel this scheduled release date would be a just outcome for this defendant, and it is not what was envisioned when we relied upon our federal partners to make the appropriate sentencing decisions to ensure he served 80 flat years," Cannizzaro said.
“As the record shows, we objected strenuously at the proceeding at which this man was given a new trial setting aside his death penalty. We believed then and now that the issues upon which that decision was made were adequately addressed throughout the trial and that all witnesses were questioned extensively on the matters in dispute.”
Bourke, Anderson's attorney, countered Cannizzaro's suggestion that the capital conviction was sound.
"Michael Anderson has maintained his innocence in the Central City case throughout, and it has only become clearer over time that he is in fact innocent of that crime,” he said.
Evans, the interim U.S. attorney, noted that Anderson's plea deal left it for federal prosecutors to decide any recommendation to the judge on a sentence reduction for Anderson, though he declined to discuss what happened.
"We maintained the right and authority to file a motion if we chose to do so on Mr. Anderson's behalf," he said.
Five years after his plea, Anderson took the witness stand in the Hankton trial, chronicling a sordid history of drug dealing and bloodshed around the stretch of Josephine Street where he and Hankton both lived in the early 2000s, and where he said Hankton had served as the neighborhood’s exclusive, high-volume cocaine supplier.
Anderson also described meeting with Hankton later in the since-shuttered Orleans Parish House of Detention, to trade favors.
He’d just received his death sentence. Hankton, already charged in one murder, was back behind bars on suspicion of gunning down another rival while free on $1 million bail.
Anderson testified that Hankton asked him to dial up a hit on a witness to one of those murders on a cellphone that Anderson kept hidden in a jail drain pipe. In exchange, he said, Hankton “was going to help me with my appellate attorneys.”
Prosecutors had earlier claimed in a court filing that Hankton felt guilty over Anderson's conviction in the massacre.
Anderson said he made the call for Hankton, whom he described as “like my cousin.” The jury, however, acquitted Hankton on the two charges related to that alleged hit.
Anderson's offer to cooperate against Hankton had resulted in numerous prison attacks against him, Anderson testified. He said he’d “been rained on in three or four different yards: stabbing me, jumping me.”
Still, he claimed that he was offered nothing tangible for his cooperation with the government. His hope for a reduced sentence, he said, was just that — a hope.
“I’ll take anything if I can get it,” he said.