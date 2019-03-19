New Orleans prosecutors have refused charges against a man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl, concluding that she gave inconsistent statements about her allegation.
James Mealey was released Saturday after spending 129 days in the New Orleans jail.
Prosecutors refused charges of first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile on March 1. Mealey had remained behind bars since then on an accusation that he violated his probation in a separate case.
The District Attorney's Office said the decision to refuse sexual assault charges came after an evaluation of the evidence.
"The charges brought by police were refused because of a lack of physical evidence and inconsistencies in the statements of the alleged victim," Ken Daley, a spokesman for the office, said in a prepared statement.
On Tuesday, Mealey said he had lost his job as a security guard at a nightclub after his arrest but that he was thankful to be out.
"I'm just blessed to be out, and blessed that the justice system did what it's supposed to do," he said.
Mealey, 35, was accused of sexually assaulting a girl he knew in the 5300 block of Cartier Avenue in Gentilly on Nov. 7.
A judge set his bail at $30,000. The allegation of a probation violation prevented his release, according to defense attorney Marcus DeLarge.
DeLarge said his client had maintained his innocence from the start.
"We were confident that the evidence was going to lead any reasonable person to believe that Mr. Mealey was in fact wrongfully arrested," DeLarge said.
Daley noted that the charges could be reinstated if authorities receive more evidence.