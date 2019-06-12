A new lawsuit contends that a priest who worked in area churches in the 1970s after being ordained by the Archdiocese of New Orleans was involved in two separate incidents of sexual misconduct decades ago.
The suit, filed Wednesday in Orleans Civil District Court, alleges that Henry Brian Highfill, who most recently served in a church parish in Las Vegas, repeatedly drugged and sexually assaulted a young man in the early 1980s in Alexandria, Louisiana. The suit also alleges that Highfill maintained “an intimate and improper relationship” beginning in the mid-1970s with a former Metairie altar boy who committed suicide in 1993.
The suit is the latest of several allegations where a victim is demanding monetary damages from local Catholic Church officials after dioceses across Louisiana began publishing rosters of dead or inactive clerics suspected of sexually abusing children or vulnerable adults.
The list of alleged clergy sex abusers that New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond released on Friday has foisted difficult questions on local …
But it also stands apart from others filed in recent months because Highfill's name does not appear on the lists issued by church leaders in New Orleans or Las Vegas. Most of the allegations that have been made since Archbishop Gregory Aymond released a list of 57 credibly-accused clergy in November have targeted those individuals, all of whom are dead or have been publicly removed from ministry.
Archdiocesan officials said Highfill has been suspended from ministry since August, when Aymond first became aware of the late altar boy's case. He has yet to be removed.
"We do not make it a practice to comment on pending litigation. However, when the archbishop was made aware of the allegations in August 2018, an investigation was opened and remains open," said Sarah McDonald, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese. "The priest in question was suspended from active ministry and remains suspended as the investigation continues."
According to the lawsuit, Highfill remains under the authority of the New Orleans archdiocese because it ordained him in 1974.
Past practice of officials in New Orleans suggests that the reason Highfill has not yet been named publicly by the church is that the internal investigation has not yet been completed. The lawsuit contends that dioceses in Pennsylvania and Nevada each reviewed some of the allegations against Highfill and found them credible.
Highfill rejected the charges during a brief phone conversation Wednesday.
"I can tell you I deny sexual misconduct with anyone," he said.
The suit comes as Aymond and the nation’s Catholic bishops are gathered in Baltimore for a four-day meeting aimed at strengthening accountability on complaints tied to the long-standing, clergy sexual abuse crisis.
DETROIT (AP) — Hundreds of boxes. Millions of records. From Michigan to New Mexico this month, attorneys general are sifting through files on …
The archdiocese is a defendant alongside two insurers and Highfill.
The suit presents two tangled sequences of events which the plaintiff’s attorneys said leave “no doubt that … church authorities are incapable of taking real action to provide healing to victims and their families, rather than protecting known sexual predators.”
One begins this past fall, when the unnamed man who filed Wednesday’s suit contacted his hometown diocese of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and accused Highfill of sexual assault.
The plaintiff described enlisting in the U.S. Air Force and being stationed in 1982 at a base in the Louisiana city of Alexandria. Highfill, who had left St. Catherine of Siena in 1975, had landed there as a civilian military chaplain after serving at five different churches in the New Orleans region between 1975 and 1980, the suit said.
Highfill allegedly invited the plaintiff several times to spend the night at his house in nearby Pineville, rubbing his back, groping his testicles and making the plaintiff so uncomfortable he started turning down invites.
The plaintiff — then in his early 20s — said he resumed visits with Highfill after the chaplain promised to cut out the touching. But, during one visit, the plaintiff accepted alcohol and a “nerve pill” from Highfill before passing out, waking up in a recliner “with Highfill on his knees in front of him appearing to start to perform oral sex,” the lawsuit alleges.
On other occasions, after accepting Highfill’s alcohol and pills, the plaintiff would pass out and wake up “in various states of undress,” with no recollection of what had occurred, the suit claimed.
The plaintiff eventually received a discharge from the military and “became totally disabled due to the sexual abuse from Highfill,” said the lawsuit, prepared by local attorneys Soren Gisleson, Jed Cain, John Denenea and Richard Trahant, who have other abuse suits pending against the church.
For the second time in a week, a man has come forward with new claims that he was molested decades ago by a New Orleans-area Catholic priest w…
Scranton archdiocesan officials ultimately paid for the plaintiff to receive medical care and psychological treatment, the suit said.
The plaintiff sued for damages after being told that any additional compensation would be the responsibility of New Orleans officials, who — along with their Las Vegas counterparts — had been notified of the Scranton payments, according to the lawsuit.
McDonald said in her statement that archdiocesan officials contacted Scranton on Wednesday to seek information on the allegations.
According to the plaintiff, the second sequence of events outlined in his suit — involving the late, unidentified altar boy's family — buttresses his claim.
The suit says the ex-altar boy was 10 when he met Highfill at Metairie's St. Catherine of Siena Church in 1974. He committed suicide at age 29 in 1993, and shortly after, his relatives found numerous letters and cards from Highfill expressing “love, affection and yearning” for him.
One — dated Dec. 1, 1983, when the victim was about 19 — depicted Highfill feeling as if he’d “lost” the man and wanting “so badly to know that we have true commitment to one another.”
“I’m not ashamed to tell you that I need your friendship, love and especially your presence,” the letter said. “I’ve … never loved a person as much as you before either.”
On Friday, the Archdiocese of New Orleans released a groundbreaking list naming 57 ordained clergy members who have been credibly accused of s…
Believing the letters strongly hinted at an “improper relationship” that possibly began when he was a minor, the man’s family presented them to the New Orleans archdiocese by early 1994, the lawsuit said. But an unidentified official ultimately told the family he did not believe the letters were “significant,” and nothing else was done, the suit said.
The man’s family again called the New Orleans archdiocese last summer, after the Catholic Church’s longstanding issue of clergy abuse again fell under a spotlight following a Pennsylvania grand jury report outlining hundreds of previously unreported cases in that state. But again, the suit said, nothing happened.
The family soon learned Highfill was working in Las Vegas and forwarded its information to the diocese there.
A church investigator there interviewed the family, witnesses, and Highfill, according to the lawsuit, which ultimately resulted in “an expert psychologist’s opinion that the allegations of a sexual and improper relationship between Father Highfill and (the late man) were credible and believable.”
According to the lawsuit, the investigator in September 2018 shared his opinion with the late man's family that “Highfill should not be an active priest in Las Vegas.”
Yet the investigator allegedly said only the New Orleans Archdiocese — which was aware of his opinion — could strip him of his ministry for good.
The suit argues that statutes of limitations barring plaintiffs from seeking damages for long-ago conduct don’t apply in the face of "fraudulent concealment," which it accuses church officials of engaging in with Highfill.
A statement from the plaintiff's legal team added, “The church, like most every other big company, is incapable of policing itself. (Its) redemption will come from a New Orleans jury after a full trial on the inner workings of the church.”
Served: Archbishop Shaw High School; Hope Haven, Marrero (1950-)
Age: Died in 2008 at 86
Ordained: 1950
Est. time of abuse: late 1950s, early 1960s
Allegation received: 2011
Removed from Ministry: N/A
Details: Avallone founded and oversaw Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero as principal from 1962 to 1968. It’s not known whether he is accused of abusing a minor there or at Hope Haven, an orphanage that was the center of a large group of abuse allegations in the 1960s. The archdiocese said it received a notification of the allegation from his religious order in 2011. An obituary in the Times-Picayune said Avallone had an “easy personality” that gave rise to his nickname “Papa.” He died at the St. Vincent's Nursing Home in New Jersey.
Served: St. Augustine; St. Charles Borromeo in Destrehan; Sts. Peter and Paul; St. Vincent de Paul
Age: Died in 1956 at 73 or 74
Ordained: 1908
Est. time of abuse: 1940s
Allegation received: 1946
Removed from Ministry: n/a
Details: Basty admitted to or was publicly accused in 1946 of sexually abusing a minor, according to the archdiocese. He laid the cornerstone and served as the pastor for St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church from 1918-1949, which means he continued to serve after an abuse allegation was received. The parish school began educating students under his watch in 1929. Further details are unknown.
Served: Mater Dolorosa Church; Our Lady of Lourdes; St. Augustine Church; St. Henry Church; Ursuline Convent and Academy
Age: Died in 1984 at 70 or 71
Ordained: 1939
Est. time of abuse: Late 1950s
Allegation received: 2003
Removed from Ministry: n/a
Details: Benedict admitted to or was publicly accused in 2003 of sexually abusing a minor, according to the archdiocese. Further details about the allegation are unknown, although it came nearly two decades after his death, the archdiocese said.
Details: Boudreaux was removed from ministry in 2005 after the Jesuit order received what it deemed to be a credible report of the sexual abuse of a minor from more than three decades before, according to The Times-Picayune. The Jesuits released few other details, citing the victim’s right to privacy. Boudreaux, a native of Houma, was sent to live in an undisclosed location for medical treatment. Afterwards, Boudreaux lived at the Ignatius Residence in New Orleans, according to his obituary. When that home closed in 2013, he relocated to the St. Camillus Jesuit Community in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
Served: St. John Vianney Prep School, Cabrini High School, Our Lady of the Rosary Parish (1976-88); St. Francis Cabrini School, St. Louise de Marillace School in Arabi, St. Matthew the Apostle in River Ridge, lector at St. Mary Magdalen Parish (2016-2018)
Age: 83
Ordained: 1976
Est. time of abuse: late 1970s, early 1980s
Allegation received: 1977
Removed from Ministry: 1988
Details: Archbishop Gregory Aymond said he was “utterly surprised and embarrassed” in July 2018 when he found out that Brignac, who was removed from ministry in 1988, was serving as a lay lector at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Metairie. More than 10 boys have accused Brignac of molesting them, with the claims spanning many years and multiple parishes and schools across New Orleans.
In 2018, the archdiocese paid more than $500,000 to an accuser who said he was raped by Brignac between 1979 and 1982, when the deacon was the co-director of the altar boy program at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish. A pair of plaintiffs have since filed similar lawsuits, and others have claims which are in process. Brignac declined comment when contacted recently. He previously told The Advocate he was “attracted to children” and admitted to touching young boys, though he said it wasn’t for “immoral” purposes.
Served: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary; Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Belle Chasse; St. Stanislaus School in Bay St. Louis; St. Raphael; St. Rita; Holy Cross Church in Dover, DE; St. Mary of the Assumption in Hockemin, DE; St. Peter the Apostle in New Castle, DE; Archdiocese of New Orleans
Age: 74
Ordained: 1980
Est. time of abuse: 1970s
Allegation received: 2003
Removed from Ministry: 2003
Details: Calamari was accused of sexually abusing a minor before his ordination to the priesthood in 1980, according to The Times-Picayune. In addition to his service as a priest, he also spent time as the director of religious instruction for the archdiocese, the newspaper reported. He left the New Orleans area in 1997 for St. John Vianney Center in Pennsylvania, a psychiatric treatment facility for priests.
Calamari had relocated to the Wilmington diocese in Delaware when he was removed from ministry in 2003. Church officials said they had received credible allegations against him. Public records suggest Calamari still lived in Delaware as of 2017. He couldn’t be reached for comment. A Clarion Herald article recently listed Calamari as a retired priest. The archdiocese said that means Calamari may still be receiving his share of the pension plan if he contributed to it.
Served: Sacred Heart of Jesus in Cameron ; St. George in Baton Rouge; St. Joseph in Grosse-Tete; St. Leon in Leonville
Age: Died in 1955 at 83 or 84
Ordained: 1898
Est. time of abuse: Late 1910s
Allegation received: 1917
Removed from Ministry: 1917
Details: Cambiaire admitted to or was publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor in 1917 and was removed from ministry that same year, according to the archdiocese. Further details about the allegation are unknown.
Served: Provincial of Jesuits’ New York Province (1966); principal of McQuaid High School in Rochester, New York (1960-64); Jesuit High School (1976-1980); principal of St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey; Archdiocese of Florida, 1981-2005
Age: Died about 2012
Ordained: 1951
Est. time of abuse: late 1970s; early 1980s
Allegation received: 2018 via media reports
Removed from Ministry: n/a, but deceased at time of media reports
Details: News reports in Florida and New York in 2006 said the Jesuit order was investigating Carr for allegations of child abuse. He was accused of walking in on janitor Peter Modica raping an adolescent boy at Jesuit High School in New Orleans in the 1970s, and joining in the abuse by masturbating. The school and order paid a $450,000 settlement after the alleged victim, Richard Windmann, filed suit. An audio recording captured Jesuit’s president at the time describing Windmann’s claim as credible. Carr spent his last days at a Jesuit residence hall at Fordham University in the Bronx.
Details: Ceglar was serving in the archdiocese at the time the abuse allegedly occurred. Hope Haven, an orphanage, was the site of a cluster of allegations made in the 2000s, although his name has not previously surfaced.
Served: St. Rita Catholic Church (in residence) (1979-1988), professor at Tulane University
Age: Died in 2018 at 76
Ordained: 1966
Est. time of abuse: late 1980s
Allegation received: 1988
Removed from Ministry: 1988; Laicized (secularized) in 2010
Details: A native of Italy, Cinel was living in the St. Rita rectory in 1988 when another priest discovered a cache of child pornography and videotapes of Cinel having sex with young men, according to media reports. When the discovery was made public two years later, it sparked a protracted legal battle and allegations that then-District Attorney Harry Connick Sr., a St. Rita parishioner, hobbled his office’s efforts to prosecute the case. Connick denies improperly handling the matter.
Cinel left the priesthood after the scandal broke, although he was not formally laicized, or stripped of his status as a member of the clergy, until 2010. Cinel’s life came to a violent end in Colombia in February 2018, when he was stabbed to death by an 18-year-old man who was also his lover.
Served: Center for Jesus the Lord (1980s), Jesuit High School (1958-61, seminarian), Holy Cross High School (1980s), St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Algiers, St. Cecilia Parish (in residence), St. Louise de Marillac in Arabi, St. Raphael, Tulane University
Age: Died in 2015 at age 83
Ordained: 1965
Est. time of abuse: n/a
Allegation received: n/a
Removed from ministry: 2002
Details: Coyle was removed from ministry after being accused in a 2002 lawsuit of abusing two boys in the 1970s at Newton South High School outside Boston. At the time the allegations were made, Coyle worked and lived in New Orleans but was not attached to a parish. Coyle neither confirmed nor denied those claims, The Times-Picayune reported.
Coyle worked at Jesuit in the 1960s. He also worked at St. Andrew the Apostle Church as well as at a spirituality center known as the Center for Jesus the Lord in the 1980s. Later, he lived at St. Cecilia Parish, serving as a chaplain at Holy Cross High School and Tulane University. He eventually served as a substitute for vacationing priests. He became the first known case in which a New Orleans priest was suspended following the abuse scandal in the Archdiocese of Boston in 2002. A second lawsuit filed in 2003 accused Coyle of sexually abusing a boy while Coyle was a seminarian in Baltimore, according to The Times-Picayune.
Details: A native of Hungary, Csik was serving in the archdiocese at the time the abuse allegedly occurred. Hope Haven, an orphanage, was the site of a cluster of allegations made in the 2000s, although Csik’s name had not previously surfaced. Csik served as superior in the 1960s, according to newspaper archives.
Served: Annunciation; St. James Major; St. John Vianney Prep School; St. Raphael the Archangel; St. Theresa of the Child Jesus; musician and accompanist for St. Louis Cathedral boys choir
Age: Died in 2007 at age 67
Ordained: 1964
Est. time of abuse: early 1980s
Allegation received: 1989
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Details: According to 2004 articles in the Times-Picayune, a man claimed Davidson tried to molest him years earlier when the victim was a boy. The accuser said he and a second victim went to the archdiocese in 2002 and complained, resulting in Davidson’s removal and retirement from ministry. But, according to The Times-Picayune, that action wasn’t publicly discussed until 2004, an apparent violation of guidelines to disclose such matters following the Boston scandal two years earlier. The archbishop’s list says the first allegation against Davidson was received in 1989.
Details: Esposito was serving in the archdiocese at the time the abuse allegedly occurred. Hope Haven, an orphanage, was the site of a cluster of allegations made in the 2000s, although Esposito’s name had not previously surfaced.
Served: Hope Haven orphanage in Marrero (1940-43, 1950-59, 1963-66); treasurer of Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero (1966-74); assistant pastor at St. John Bosco Church in Harvey (1988-2000), Salesian High School in New Rochelle, NY.
Age: Died in 2006 at 88.
Ordained: 1947
Est. time of abuse: 1950s; 1960s
Allegation received: 2006
Removed from Ministry: n/a, but died the same year allegation received.
Details: Fagione was born in Sao Paolo, Brazil and served as a priest for 59 years. He is believed to be the subject of at least one claim that was part of a roughly $5.2 million settlement in 2009 related to abuse at the Hope Haven and Madonna Manor orphanages on the West Bank. There he worked as a teacher, principal and treasurer, according to his obituary.
Served: Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Belle Chasse; St. Anselm in Madisonville; St. Catherine of Siena in Metairie; St. Francis Xavier Cabrini; *Our Lady of the Lake in Mandeville
Age: Died in 2010 at age 64
Ordained: 1977
Est. time of abuse: late 1970s, early 1980s
Allegation received: 1987
Removed from Ministry: Took a voluntary leave of absence in 1987
Details: Feehan was one of four priests accused of abusing an Our Lady of the Lake altar boy in 1980 and 1981, according to The Times-Picayune. However, the archdiocese did not list *Our Lady of the Lake as one of Feehan’s work assignments. The civil suit against the clergy members was settled in 1991.
Details: Fontenot was serving in the archdiocese in 2002 when Archbishop Alfred Hughes removed him from the ministry. However, the archdiocese said the abuse was not alleged to have occured in New Orleans.
Position: Diocesan priest of Savannah serving in New Orleans
Served: Ascension in Donaldsonville; St. Gabriel
Age: Born in 1925, date of death unknown
Ordained: 1956
Est. time of abuse: Late 1950s
Allegation received: 1959
Removed from Ministry: 1959
Details: Franklin admitted to or was publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor in 1959 and was removed from ministry that same year, according to the archdiocese. Further details about the allegation are unknown. The archdiocese says he is deceased.
Served: Sts. Peter and Paul in Pearl River; St. Raphael the Archangel; St. Rita Church; The Visitation of Our Lady in Marrero
Age: 69
Ordained: 1975
Est. time of abuse: 1980s and 1990s
Allegation received: 1998
Removed from Ministry: 2004
Details: Fraser was accused of abusing boys in the mid-1980s and in 1991 while at Sts. Peter and Paul, The Times-Picayune reported. Fraser was removed in 2004, after the archdiocese received the complaint with the accusations against Fraser from the mid-1980s. Fraser was the pastor at Visitation of Our Lady at the time. After his removal, a separate lawsuit which was settled accused him of abusing a boy at St. Raphael about 1983. He was among a group of priests removed from ministry following sexual abuse allegations who later sued Archbishop Alfred Hughes for defamation. He couldn’t be reached for comment.
Served: Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans; St. Brigid, New Orleans; St. Gabriel, New Orleans; St. James Major, New Orleans; St. John the Baptist, Edgard; St. Philip the Apostle, New Orleans; St. Simon Peter, New Orleans (1969-2008)
Age: 79 or 80
Ordained: 1969
Est. time of abuse: late 1970s
Allegation received: 2007
Removed from Ministry: 2008
Details: The Archdiocese said he is alive and and has been accused of sexually abusing a minor, which led to his removal from ministry. Further details unknown.
Served: Christ the King in Terrytown; Holy Family in Luling; Holy Rosary; Our Lady of Lourdes; St. Anthony in Luling; St. Bernadette in Houma; St. Charles Borromeo (in residence); St. Frances Cabrini; St. Francis Xavier in Metairie; St. Joseph in Gretna; St. Louise de Marillac in Arabi; St. Mary in New Roads; St. Theresa of Child Jesus
Age: 86 or 87
Ordained: 1958
Est. time of abuse: Late 1960s, 1970s
Allegation received: 1996
Removed from ministry: 2002
Details: The archdiocese said a credible accusation of abuse led to Hecker's removal from ministry in 2002. Further details are unknown.
Served: Our Lady of Lourdes in Slidell; Sacred Heart Church in Lacombe; St. Catherine of Siena in Metairie; St. Charles Borromeo in Destrehan; St. Mary Pamela in Raceland; St. Matthias in New Orleans
Age: Died in 2013 at 87
Ordained: 1955
Est. time of abuse: Early 1980s
Allegation received: 1995
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Details: Hotard admitted to or was publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor in 1995, according to the archdiocese. Further details about the allegation are unknown. He continued to serve in the ministry for seven years after the allegation was received.
Served: Holy Trinity; Mater Dolorosa; Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Westwego; Prince of Peace in Chalmette; St. Gerard; St. Henry; St. Lawrence the Martyr in Kenner; Sts. Peter and Paul; St. Piux X in Baton Rouge
Age: 79
Ordained: 1964
Est. time of abuse: 1960s and 1970s
Allegation received: 1978
Removed from Ministry: 1980
Details: Howell and his brother, Fr. Rodney Howell, were accused of molesting students, apparently at a Baton Rouge school for the deaf during the 1970s. Among their accusers were Shari Bernius of Chalmette and Darlene Austin of New Orleans, according to a 2003 story in The Times-Picayune. The allegations surfaced in 1992, at which time Fr. Jerry Howell denied them. The archbishop’s list does not include Fr. Rodney Howell.
Served: Immaculate Conception Church in Marrero; St. Agnes in Baton Rouge; St. Francis de Sales in Houma; St. Maurice; Sts. Peter and Paul
Age: Died in 2005 at 89 or 90
Ordained: 1943
Est. time of abuse: 1940s
Allegation received: 1945
Removed from Ministry: n/a
Details: Hurley admitted to or was publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor in 1945, according to the archdiocese. Further details about the allegation are unknown. He left the archdiocese in 1955, although the archdiocese did not provide details on whether he was removed from ministry or went to another region at the time.
Served: St. Catherine of Siena in Metairie, St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Age: 70
Ordained: 1973
Est. time of abuse: 1980s
Allegation received: 1994
Removed from ministry: 1995
Details: A man who identified himself publicly as Patrick Collins told church officials in 1994 that as a teenager he’d been molested by Keane in the rectory of St. Mary Magdalen in the early 1980s, according to The Times-Picayune. Keane was an associate at St. Catherine of Siena at the time of the allegation. He was removed from ministry, left the priesthood, and admitted the abuse under oath in a 1999 deposition, according to a Times-Picayune story. A civil lawsuit involving the allegations was settled in 2003, records show. Attempts to contact him for comment were unsuccessful.
Served: *Our Lady of the Lake Church in Mandeville, St. Pius X
Age: 72
Ordained: 1982
Est. time of abuse: 1980s
Allegation received: 1987
Removed from Ministry: 1988
Details: Kilgour was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old altar boy in 1980 and 1981 at Our Lady of the Lake, according to The Times-Picayune. Three others were also accused of roles in the case. The archbishop did not list *Our Lady of the Lake as a work assignment, and Kilgour was not ordained until 1982. Kilgour was placed on leave in 1987, when a civil suit in the case was filed. He was working at St. Pius X at the time. He recently told The Advocate he did not return to the ministry. The suit was settled in April 1991, but Kilgour said he did not assume any responsibility for wrongdoing.
Served: St. Mark in Chalmette (1973-1978); Our Lady of the Lake in Grand Isle; St. Cecilia (in residence); St. Edward the Confessor in Metairie; St. Gabriel the Archangel; St. Henry; St. Hilary Catholic Church in Houma (1981-1985); St. Luke the Evangelist in Slidell (in residence) (1999-2004); St. Mary’s Nativity in Raceland; Assumption Catholic Church in Jacksonville, FL; Mother Seton Catholic Church in Palm Springs, FL; St. John Catholic Church in Atlanta Beach, FL; St. Bernadette Church in Canadensis, PA
Age: 73
Ordained: 1973
Est. time of abuse: 1970s and 1980s
Allegation received: 1993
Removed from ministry: 2004
Details:
A man came forward in 2004 to allege that Kinane sexually abused him in two incidents in 1973 and 1975 when he was a teenager and Kinane was an associate pastor at St. Mark, according to The Times-Picayune. One incident allegedly occurred in the church and another on a trip to the Honey Island Swamp near Slidell. The archbishop’s list, however, said the archdiocese received a complaint regarding Kinane in 1993. Kinane was eventually removed from ministry, but he continued to insist on his innocence in a defamation lawsuit against the archdiocese. The suit was dismissed in 2010. Kinane couldn’t be reached for comment.
Position: Diocesan priest of Jackson, Mississippi in residence in New Orleans
Served: St. Julian Eymard in Algiers (in residence)
Age: Died in 2007 at 76
Ordained: 1963
Est. time of abuse: 1970s
Allegation received: 2010
Removed from Ministry: 1991
Details: Four men accused Kircher of abuse in the diocese of Jackson, Mississippi from the mid-1970s to 1984 in a 2002 lawsuit, according to press reports. A judge said in one order that the church hierarchy was “involved in a cover-up of massive proportions.” Another allegation of abuse in New Orleans was received in 2010, according to the archdiocese.
Served: Hope Haven in Marrero; Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero (1962-1967)
Ordained: 1960
Est. time of abuse: 1960s; 1970s
Allegation received: 2006
Removed from Ministry: n/a
Details: Kita was one of several men accused of abuse at the Hope Haven and Madonna Manor orphanages in Marrero, according to the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests. The archdiocese settled legal claims about abuse there for $5.2 million in 2009, but the specific allegations against Kita are unknown.
Kita remained in good standing with the church and continued to have a long career in religious education and as a pastor in other states before his death in New York in 2008.
Details: Knoth resigned as president of Loyola in 2003 after being accused of sexually abusing a student at Brebeuf Jesuit Prep in Indianapolis in 1986, according to The Times-Picayune. He denied wrongdoing, but the order deemed the allegation credible, and he was removed from ministry. He later entered private business in Florida.
The Archdiocese of Indianapolis included him on a publicly released list of clergy who had been credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor. Knoth recently told The Advocate, “I still stand with what I said when I resigned from Loyola. (The allegation) was untrue.”
Served: Christ the King in Gretna; Incarnate Word; St. Anthony in Gretna; St. Cecilia; St. Gabriel the Archangel; St. Joseph in Thibodaux; St. Leo the Great; St. Theresa of the Child Jesus
Ordained: 1948
Est. time of abuse: late 1950s
Allegation received: 1993
Age: Died in 2002 at 78
Removed from ministry: 1993
Details: An accuser said Landry seduced him while he was an altar boy at Incarnate Word and continued a sexual relationship with him for 45 years, trading him money for sex, according to The Times-Picayune. Landry admitted to the relationship in 1993 and was removed from ministry. The archdiocese paid the accuser $7,000 that year for a release from liability, the Times-Picayune reported.
Details: Nowery was accused in 1986 of sexually abusing two boys in Austin, Texas, according to The Times-Picayune. He underwent treatment and came back to church where he recruited clergy but was restricted from unsupervised access to children. After the 2002 church abuse scandal in Boston, the archdiocese reviewed Nowery's personnel file and removed him from ministry. He was the pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Mid-City. His case demonstrates how church policy changed after the scandal erupted in 2002.
Details: Pankowski was serving in the archdiocese at the time the abuse allegedly occurred. Hope Haven, an orphanage, was the site of a cluster of allegations made in the 2000s, although Pankowski’s name had not previously surfaced. He died in Ramsey, New Jersey.
Served: Jesuit High School, New Orleans (1960-'68)
Age: Died in 2016 at 90 or 91
Ordained: 1959
Est. time of abuse: 1960s
Allegation received: 2003
Removed from Ministry: Unknown
Details: Pearce, the president of Jesuit High School from 1965 to 1968, was serving in the archdiocese at the time the abuse allegedly occurred. The archdiocese said it received a notification of the allegation from his order in 2010, seven years after it was made. Further details are unknown.
Served: Notre Dame High School in Crowley, Ave Maria Retreat House in Crown Point
Age: Died in 2018 at age 79
Ordained: 1965
Est. time of abuse: n/a
Allegation received: n/a
Removed from ministry: 2002
Details: According to The Times-Picayune, an unidentified man contacted church officials in April 2002 and reported being sexually abused by Pellettieri when the victim was a minor in 1967. At the time in question, Pellettieri was a teacher and principal at Notre Dame High School, and the boy was described as the son of a janitor. After the allegation, Archbishop Alfred Hughes suspended Pellettieri, who was running the Ave Maria Retreat House in Crown Point. Pellettieri had also worked in Wisconsin, Alexandria and Baton Rouge. It is not clear if the Redemptorist order acted similarly. A lawsuit against Pellettieri was later dismissed on grounds of statute of limitations. He couldn’t be reached for comment.
Served: St. Frances de Sales in Houma; St. Gregory Barbarigo in Houma
Age: 79
Ordained: 1968
Est. time of abuse: 1970s
Allegation received: 1995
Removed from Ministry: Resigned in 1990
Details: A 1995 lawsuit accused Prinz of abusing an underage boy in 1973 and 1978, who repressed the memory until 1994, according to The Times-Picayune. The lawsuit apparently was the first of its kind to survive challenges alleging that it was filed after a statute of limitations had lapsed, the newspaper said. The state Supreme Court ruled that the case could proceed to trial, but its disposition wasn’t immediately clear. Prinz left the priesthood before the late 1980s and at one point was living in Metairie.
Served: Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Belle Chasse; Resurrection of Our Lord; St. Angela Merici in Metairie; St. Frances Xavier Cabrini; St. Peter in Reserve; St. Thomas in Point-a-la-Hache
Age: 55
Ordained: 1990
Est. time of abuse: 1990s
Allegation received: 2004
Removed from ministry: 2005
Details: Sanders was sidelined from serving as a pastor in 2004 after two men came forward to report they were sexually abused as teenagers 11 years before, according to The Times-Picayune. In 2005, Archbishop Alfred Hughes announced that he had permanently removed Sanders from the priesthood after three hearing officers said they believed Sanders committed the abuse. At the time, he was the pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and well-liked by his congregation. Public records suggest Sanders has since become an attorney. He declined to comment but has previously denied wrongdoing.
Served: Resurrection; St. Cecilia; St. Clement of Rome in Metairie; St. Francis of Assisi (in residence); St. Gabriel the Archangel; St. Jerome in Kenner; St. John of the Cross (in residence); St. Louis Cathedral; St. Peter in Reserve, St. Raphael; St. Rita; St. John Vianney Villa (a Marrero retirement home for priests)
Age: 70
Ordained: 1973
Est. time of abuse: 1980s
Allegation received: 2000
Removed From Ministry: 2004
Details: Sax admitted he molested an altar boy repeatedly between 1980 and 1985 at St. Peter’s, according to The Times-Picayune. The victim approached another priest in 2000, disclosed the abuse and was put in touch with a therapist. The victim sued. Sax was placed on leave when the allegations were first reported. He was removed from ministry in 2004 and was reportedly living in an undisclosed location, according to The Times-Picayune. Sax had helped the archdiocese draft a sex-abuse policy some seven years before his accuser came forward, the newspaper reported. Sax, who held the title of monsignor, did not return a message seeking comment.
Served: Anunziata in Houma; St. Clement of Rome in Metairie; St. Francis Xavier in Metairie; St. Gabriel the Archangel; St. Rose of Lima (in residence)
Age: Died in 2010 at age 62
Ordained: 1973
Est. time of abuse: 1970s
Allegation received: 1993
Removed from ministry: 1993
Details: In a 1992 lawsuit, a man identified as John Gianoli accused Schmaltz of sexually molesting him as an eighth-grade student at St. Clement of Rome while on a fishing trip to Slidell, as well as at a rectory during the 1973-1974 school year. A judge later ruled that Gianoli had waited too long to file his lawsuit. Schmaltz professed his innocence but resigned his post as pastor of St. Gabriel and was removed from ministry in 2003. He eventually embarked on a career selling real estate in Mississippi, according to his obituary in The Times-Picayune.
Schmaltz also denied wrongdoing in the face of claims of abuse stemming from his earlier days in the priesthood in Houma. He filed a defamation lawsuit in 2004 against Archbishop Alfred Hughes, who discussed allegations against Schmaltz at a news conference. It was not clear how the lawsuit was resolved. Also in 2004, the Vatican ordered Schmaltz to stand a church trial. It is possible for an accused clergy member to clear his name in such a proceeding, but the church keeps the outcome secret.
Details: Sokol, a New York native, was serving in the archdiocese at the time the abuse allegedly occurred. Hope Haven, an orphanage, was the site of a cluster of allegations made in the 2000s, although Sokol’s name had not previously surfaced. An obituary said he served at Hope Haven from 1948 to 1950. He spent most of his career in New Jersey and died there.
Served: Holy Rosary Church in St. Amant; Our Lady of Lourdes; Sacred Heart in LaCombe; St. Agnes in Baton Rouge; St. Charles Borromeo in Destrehan; St. Joseph in Gretna; St. Mary Nativity in Raceland
Age: Died in 1987 at age 79
Ordained: 1934
Est. time of abuse: late 1960s; early 1970s
Allegation received: 2006
Removed from Ministry: n/a, but died before 2006 allegation
Details: A 2009 lawsuit accused Strassel of fondling a boy while working at Our Lady of Lourdes in Uptown between 1969 and 1971. The Archdiocese settled the lawsuit, the plaintiff’s attorney said. The attorney alleged that the statute of limitations had not lapsed in the case because the traumatized victim had suppressed memory of the abuse and the church had worked to cover it up.
Served: Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans; Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Chackbay; Resurrection of Our Lord, New Orleans; St. Charles Borromeo Church, Destrehan; St. Frances Cabrini, New Orleans; St. Henry, New Orleans; St. Joseph Church, Gretna; St. Joseph, Galliano; St. Leo the Great, New Orleans; St. Rose of Lima Church, New Orleans (1958-1967)
Age: Died in 1989 at 58 or 59
Ordained: 1958
Est. time of abuse: 1960s
Allegation received: 1966
Removed from Ministry: 1967
Details: Thomann admitted or was publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor, according to the archdiocese. Further details about the allegation are unknown.
Served: Community of John the Evangelist; Loyola University New Orleans
Age: Died in 2006 at age 75
Ordained: 1961
Est. time of abuse: late 1970s; early 1980s
Allegation received: 2016
Removed from Ministry: was deceased when allegation surfaced
Details: Wren spent time at Jesuit high schools in New Orleans, Dallas and El Paso, Texas, before spending 35 years teaching Asian History and Zen classes at Loyola University in New Orleans. He left the priesthood in 1996 and married. Wren died 10 years later. In 2006, he was accused in a lawsuit of raping the granddaughter of a co-worker on Loyola’s campus on hundreds of occasions over seven years beginning in 1978, when the girl was 5. The man many on Loyola’s campus affectionately called “Zen Ben Wren” allegedly threatened the victim with death and damnation if she told anyone what he was doing. Loyola and church officials settled the case in July for what was described as a “significant” amount.