The mother of an elementary schoolteacher killed in a Gert Town motorcycle wreck in 2016 said Monday she cannot forgive the man convicted in the drunken-driving crash. A short time later, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Although Matthew Magrini was convicted of vehicular homicide at a trial in May, he has never explained to George Paitich’s family what happened on the night the second-grade teacher died.

Instead, Magrini claimed Paitich was driving the motorcycle.

“How ironic it is that for all the good that George was doing in the world, the defendant would try to falsely accuse him about his last act on earth,” Bridget Paitich said. “We never asked for anything but for the truth to be told. We cannot forgive you for making this terrible ordeal worse than it had to be.”

Magrini faced up to 30 years in prison from Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier.

Paitich, a 28-year-old native of St. Paul, Minnesota, was killed in the crash on the night of March 12, 2016.

Prosecutors said that Magrini, 36, was behind the wheel of his motorcycle with Paitich on the back, traveling lakebound on Washington Avenue before he slammed into a utility pole at Broadway, tossing both of them into a nearby canal.

The two men had met at a bar beforehand, police said. Afterward, Magrini’s blood alcohol level tested at 0.232 percent, well above the legal limit for drivers of 0.08 percent.

Police initially concluded that Paitich was the driver. But his relatives were adamant that their son did not drive motorcycles. They also unearthed a Snapchat video showing him on the back of the bike.

Ultimately, investigators turned up a key witness. Tour bus driver Dave Zibro said he saw a heavyset man — like Magrini — zipping up Washington Avenue on a motorcycle.

Since the trial, Zibro, of Kansas City, has become friends with Paitich’s family. In court Monday, he and many other Paitich supporters wore T-shirts bearing the hashtag #forthekids.

That was a phrase Paitich would often use to describe everything he did in his classroom at Arthur Ashe Elementary School, Paitich’s brother Sam said after the hearing. It has since become the name of a nonprofit foundation in Minnesota that provides college scholarships to high school students who intend to become teachers.

While giving victim-impact statements, Bridget Paitich, Zibro and a longtime friend all spoke of their admiration for Paitich’s dedication to public service and education.

In fact, so did Magrini, who swiveled around from the defense table to address the family in court. Still hobbled by his own injuries from the wreck, Magrini said he cannot remember what happened because of a severe concussion he suffered.

“I really do not know what happened. Whatever happened, I am very sorry,” he said.

Magrini said that his fiancée, a social worker who assisted people with HIV/AIDs, died while he was in jail. He said he hopes that he will one day be released so that he can help at-risk youths, as a tribute to her and to Paitich.

“With the right education, I can help kids not go down the same road that I did,” he said.

Flemings-Davillier said she took the pain the wreck gave to both men’s families into account in determining her sentence. She said Magrini’s extreme intoxication played an outsized role in the term she gave him, as did a previous conviction for drunken driving in Utah in 2010.

“That conduct was severely egregious in terms of the amount of alcohol that you drank, in terms of the decision that you made,” she said.

She added that letters of support from Magrini's friends "can’t take away the fact that a life was taken on that day."

Magrini must serve at least five years of his term in prison before he is eligible for parole under state law.

However, his minimum term of imprisonment likely will be increased at a Dec. 17 hearing. Prosecutors plan to invoke two previous felony convictions to deem him a habitual offender. In that case, he would have to spend more than 21 years in prison before he would be parole-eligible, prosecutors said.

Orleans Parish Assistant District Attorneys Nick Bergeron and Darius Green prosecuted the case. Stavros Panagoulopoulos represented Magrini.