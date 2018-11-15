The Covington woman who caused a fatal crash while driving intoxicated on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway last year was set to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Olivia Matte, 28, was facing between five and 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in September to vehicular homicide in the killing of James Blackmond.

Blackmond, 37, of Foxworth, Miss., died after his 2002 Ford Ranger pickup was hit from behind by Matte’s white Honda in the early morning of March 23, 2017.

He was killed by a railing that was driven through the front windshield of his truck during the crash. A passenger in Blackmond's truck was injured and taken to a hospital.

Matte was driving on a suspended license; it was her third arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Matte pleaded guilty to first-offense DWI in 22nd Judicial District Court on the north shore on April 24 and was sentenced to six months, suspended, and two years of probation. That actually was for her second DWI arrest.

She completed a Jefferson Parish diversion program for her first drunk-driving incident in June 2016, which also took place on the Causeway.

24th Judicial District Court Judge Glenn Ansardi