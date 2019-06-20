A Jefferson Parish Grand Jury has indicted Terrance Leonard on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder in the brutal killing of a Terrytown woman and three children in March.

Leonard, 34, was arrested on the morning of March 6, just hours after authorities say he bludgeoned his girlfriend, two of her children and her niece with a hammer.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick issued a statement saying his office will seek the death penalty.

Authorities say Leonard killed Kristina Riley in the fourplex they lived in along Monterey Court West in Terrytown.

He also allegedly bludgeoned to death Riley's 14-year-old daughter, Nashawna Riley, 10-year-old son, Ayden Riley, and 9-year-old niece, De’ryona Encalade.

Another of Riley's daughters, 12-year-old Adrianna Riley, was badly injured but survived the attack.

Leonard was also charged with obstruction of justice.

