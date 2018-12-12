A combat veteran from New Jersey walked out of the federal courthouse in New Orleans a free man Wednesday, having received no prison time over a violent outburst last year aboard a Southwest Airlines flight.

On a flight from Chicago to New Orleans, Joel Michael Bane, 39, threatened to place another passenger “in a body bag,” then socked two cops in the face when they boarded the plane at Louis Armstrong International Airport to confront him.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo sentenced Bane, a muscle-bound martial arts instructor, to probation over a charge of interference with a flight crew. Bane pleaded guilty to the charge in September.

His attorney, Frank DeSalvo, has said Bane, a U.S. Air Force veteran, suffers from “totally permanent” post-traumatic stress as a result of four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and two tours in Saudi Arabia.

The charge carries a maximum 20-year sentence, but prosecutors in U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office agreed that Bane’s punishment should be limited to probation. Milazzo accepted the agreement, noting that federal probation officials had set Bane's guideline sentencing range at 0 to 6 months.

Milazzo also fined Bane $3,000 and ordered him not to drink alcohol as a condition of his two-year probation.

"This was a difficult case. People were hurt," Milazzo said. "I understand that you have served your country. I thank you for that. I believe much of that sacrifice has resulted in your behavior."

It took multiple stun guns, police said, to subdue Bane following a flight during which he downed three alcoholic drinks and walked to the front of the plane for another.

Two flight attendants denied him. They told Bane it was too late in the flight, and to return to his seat. Bane grew testy, challenging them, then shot back when the captain got on the intercom and ordered passengers to their seats.

“That captain has no authority over me,” Bane allegedly said.

Bane’s Facebook page describes him as a black belt in three forms of martial arts and an owner of Snake Pit U.S.A., an association devoted to "catch wrestling," a combat sport.

Attempts by other passengers to mollify him failed. Bane told the attendants that the captain and crew “would be nothing for (him) to handle” and that he would put one attendant in a body bag.

When Levee Police Captain Vincent Yetta and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Carl Cade boarded the flight to confront Bane, he shouted profanities, refused commands and punched both of them.

Other officers rushed aboard, shocking Bane with stun guns.

Milazzo also noted that Bane has a history of domestic violence. In 2016, he was booked on counts of simple assault and making terrorist threats during a domestic incident in New Jersey, according to a media account.

Bane, dressed in all black, declined to comment after his sentencing. Yetta, the levee police captain, said Bane broke his nose.

"One punch. I don't remember afterwards," he said.

Bane's legal woes may not be over, however. While he sat awaiting sentencing Wednesday, he was served with a lawsuit that attorney David Courcelle filed this week on behalf of Yetta and Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Sgt. Wilton Demuth Jr. over injuries they claim they suffered in the fracas.