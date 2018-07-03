Wayne Higgins climbed out of his truck, unzipped his fanny pack, pulled out a .380-caliber handgun and adopted a "two-handed shooting stance" before firing the single bullet that killed tow truck driver Lee "Big Lee" Martin in front of his home in Metairie, according to testimony from a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detective Tuesday.
Testifying during a probable-cause and bail-reduction hearing before Jefferson Parish Court Commissioner Patricia Joyce, Detective Kurt Zeagler offered the most detailed account yet of the deadly May 5 encounter between the feuding neighbors.
Higgins' attorney, Roger Jordan, sought to have his client's bail cut from $500,000 to about $240,000, equal to the assessed value of his brother's property, which could have been put up as a property bond to free Higgins until his trial.
Jordan also asked the judge to find there was no probable cause to hold Higgins on a count of second-degree murder. Manslaughter would be a more appropriate charge, Jordan said.
Reducing the bail would allow Higgins, who is 78, to live with his brother John, Jordan said. Higgins is in ill health — he appeared in court in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank — and does not pose a threat of violence, Jordan argued.
"It took 78 years for him to do this once," Jordan said, noting that Higgins had no prior run-ins with the law.
Jordan also argued that the shooting was a direct result of a simmering, decadelong dispute, signaling that he intends to argue that Martin was the real aggressor.
Though Joyce refused to reduce the charge or bail amount, the hearing shed new light on the confrontation that led to the shooting.
Zeagler, the detective, said that surveillance cameras from two different homes — one of them Martin's — captured the incident, which began as Martin was doing yard work at his Bonnabel Boulevard home.
After Martin blew some leaves or clippings into the street, Higgins picked up an object and appeared to "shake his fist" at Martin before leaving the camera frame.
Sometime later, Higgins backed his pickup truck down the driveway alongside his house and pulled forward into a circular drive, putting him near Martin, who by that time was using a hose to water his palm trees at the front of his yard.
Martin then splashed the front of Higgins' truck with the hose.
Higgins stopped, rolled down his window and it appeared that the two men exchanged words, Zeagler said.
He said Martin again splashed Higgins' truck and its open window, perhaps getting "a drop or two" of water on Martin, before Higgins got out of his truck and shot Martin.
Higgins then unloaded the pistol, put it on the front seat of his truck, backed the truck up so it wasn't blocking the sidewalk, and went inside his house and waited.
Inside, Zeagler said, he called his brother and told him, "I shot Big Lee. It was a dangerous situation."
After being shot, Martin recoiled, then walked across his yard, trying to use his cellphone. He collapsed at the side of his house, where a neighbor found him and called 911.
Family members of both Higgins and Martin refused to comment after the hearing.
Jordan said he was disappointed by Joyce's decision.
"This was going on for 10 years," he said. "We know that Lee Martin was the aggressor."