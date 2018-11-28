New Orleans prosecutors won appeals in two cases over the last week that improved their case against a youth linked to the slaying of a Domino’s pizza driver and reinstated a man’s conviction on drug charges.

In the first case, a three-judge panel of the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal this week boosted the state’s position against Shane Hughes by allowing the District Attorney's Office to mention an alleged accomplice who pleaded guilty to killing the Domino's deliveryman.

Authorities alleged that Hughes and another teen, Rendell Brown, robbed an Uptown woman on the night of Sept. 21, 2014, and then robbed and shot Domino’s driver Richard “Chris” Yeager the next night. They pointed to data from the electronic ankle monitors the youths were wearing to place them at the scenes of both crimes.

Hughes and Brown were both 16 at the time, and both were on electronic ankle monitors in connection with juvenile offenses. Brown pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other counts in March in exchange for a 40-year sentence.

The evidence wasn’t enough to convince a jury that Hughes had a hand in killing Yeager. Jurors acquitted him of a second-degree murder charge in May after defense attorney Greg Carter argued that his client ran away just before the fatal shooting.

The jury also acquitted Hughes of robbing the woman — but they deadlocked on a charge that he robbed Yeager.

With Hughes, now 20, facing another trial on the armed robbery count alone, prosecutors hoped to tell the jury about Brown's role in both robberies and Hughes’ previous juvenile armed robbery cases.

Ad hoc Criminal District Court Judge Calvin Johnson said he would bar the state from doing so, pointing to Hughes’ acquittals.

But Johnson was overruled in an opinion written by Judge Regina Bartholomew-Woods. The court said that “an acquittal does not automatically bar evidence of a defendant’s prior act from being used by the state in a subsequent trial.”

The court added that the state should have the chance to bring up the Uptown woman’s robbery and Yeager’s death for the purpose of “narrative completeness.”

Bartholomew-Woods was joined by Judge Tiffany Chase. Judge Joy Cossich Lobrano wrote a concurring opinion.

Carter said "no decision" has been made on whether to appeal the panel's ruling to the state Supreme Court.

He added that it "shouldn't surprise anyone that our DA wants to use crimes a teenager has already been acquitted of, in an effort to attempt to prosecute that teenager."

Separately, last week the 4th Circuit Court of Appeal reversed itself on a decision to toss out the convictions of Tyrone Handy, who was charged with selling crack cocaine out of a LaQuinta Inn on the Interstate 10 Service Road in New Orleans East in November 2012.

After Handy was convicted of attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, prosecutors used Louisiana’s habitual-offender law to jack his sentence up to 30 years in prison.

On appeal, Handy said he deserved a new trial because the district court had lost the transcript of part of jury selection, crippling his chances to challenge the process.

The 4th Circuit agreed with him last year. But then the Louisiana Supreme Court granted prosecutors a chance to add the missing transcript, which was initially thought to be lost forever, to the record.

Chief Judge James McKay III, writing for a panel that also included Edwin Lombard and Daniel Dysart, said the transcript’s recovery meant that Handy’s convictions were upheld.

