A St. John the Baptist Parish judge has been formally suspended following his indictment last week on allegations of groping three teen-aged girls.
Judge Jeff Perilloux took a leave of absence on May 16, days after The New Orleans Advocate reported he was under State Police investigation. On Friday, the Louisiana Supreme Court formally suspended Perilloux at the judge's request.
The order came four days after a state grand jury issued an indictment charging Perilloux with three felony counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and a misdemeanor sexual battery charge.
Perilloux, 50, has denied the allegations "unequivocally and emphatically," according to a recent statement.
In the meantime, the Louisiana Supreme Court has handed his docket to his predecessor on the 40th Judicial District Court bench, retired Judge Mary Hotard Becnel, whose appointment was extended last week to July 24.
All of the alleged incidents under the indictment took place in Louisiana, though Perilloux also was accused of sliding his fingers into the bathing-suit bottom of one of the purported victims, a 15-year-old girl, during a family trip last summer to Destin, Florida.
Florida authorities, however, found "insufficient probable cause" to pursue charges over that reported incident, according to a statement issued by Okaloosa County authorities just hours before Perilloux surrendered Tuesday on the Louisiana indictment.
Two of the Louisiana charges stem from incidents in which Perilloux is accused of stroking the same 15-year-old's breasts while giving her a massage. The judge is accused of similar misconduct with two other teenage girls.
Like the Louisiana State Police investigation, the Florida inquiry included interviews with several other girls who are friends of Perilloux's daughter. Some of them described "similar experiences with the judge."
The State Police probe also included a review of the judge's text messages. Perilloux frequently sent affectionate text messages to at least one of the girls, telling her that he loved her.
Perilloux was released on $35,000 bond.