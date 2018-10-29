Three people once slated to testify against a man accused in a 2015 killing are now sharing the jailhouse with him after New Orleans prosecutors obtained a new indictment against them.
Tatiyana Johnson, Sheldon Williams and Hakeema Camp all face possible life sentences on second-degree murder counts after a grand jury handed up a superseding indictment last week at the behest of District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office.
The three were originally expected to testify against Ronald “Money” Claude, 35, who remains charged with second-degree murder for the July 2015 killing of Wesley Nelson, 61.
It’s the latest example of the District Attorney’s Office, years after a crime, indicting people who were once treated as witnesses — a move that has come under fire from defense attorneys who view it as a strong-arm tactic to force the witnesses to cooperate.
A spokesman for Cannizzaro's office declined to comment.
The case stems from a chance meeting inside a New Orleans East convenience store, according to an investigation detailed on the A&E television show “The First 48.”
At the store, Nelson, a handyman who had been diagnosed with stage IV cancer, asked Claude for a ride home. Johnson, Williams and Camp were also in the vehicle, according to Claude’s defense attorney, Jay Daniels.
After Nelson chose to buy marijuana from another person in the vehicle, Claude became enraged and shot Nelson in the head, according to statements one witness gave to detectives.
Nelson’s body was found in a pool of blood on the street outside his home in the 7800 block of Venice Boulevard.
Claude has been in custody since his July 2016 arrest. But until last week, authorities had treated the other three people in the vehicle as bystanders.
Their indictment comes after months of efforts by prosecutors to secure appearances by Johnson, Williams and Camp in court, records show.
Prosecutors obtained material witness warrants against Johnson and Williams from Criminal District Court Judge Paul Bonin in July.
Judges issue those warrants to allow prosecutors or defense lawyers to hold key witnesses in custody to ensure their testimony, but they are supposed to do so only after the witnesses give signs that they are trying to avoid appearing in court.
Meanwhile, Bonin issued a warrant for Camp’s arrest on Oct. 22, when she failed to appear for a trial setting. When she did show up the next day, Bonin ordered her to wear an electronic ankle monitor.
The trial was repeatedly delayed at the request of prosecutors last week. All three of the witnesses were arrested Thursday when the new indictment was issued.
Williams and Claude face a count of illegal possession of a firearm in addition to second-degree murder, according to court records.
The District Attorney’s Office has been criticized frequently over the past two years over its treatment of witnesses, including the arrest of crime victims to ensure they show up for a trial and the use of bogus subpoenas that did not have a judge's signature.
Prosecutors also have indicted people who were previously treated as witnesses in murder cases. Five years after Donovan Carter was arrested in a 2010 French Quarter killing, prosecutors obtained second-degree murder charges against four friends who were present at the shooting.
Defense attorneys said it was a delaying tactic — and a means to put pressure on the friends to testify against Carter.
Seven months later, prosecutors dismissed all charges against the co-defendants. Carter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery in September 2016, under a plea deal in which he received a sentence of time served.
An attorney for Camp did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. It’s not clear whether Johnson and Williams have retained lawyers.
Claude is being held on $1.1 million bail, Williams on $600,000, Johnson on $500,000 and Camp on $500,000.