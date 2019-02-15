A New Orleans judge reduced bail Friday for two witnesses turned defendants in a fatal shooting that police say stemmed from a botched drug deal.

Criminal District Court Judge Paul Bonin lowered the bail for Hakeema Camp and Sheldon Williams, who are charged, along with two other defendants, with second-degree murder in a 2015 killing in New Orleans East.

Prosecutors had treated Camp and Williams as witnesses for years while a murder charge was pending against Ronald “Money” Claude alone. The prosecution changed course in October, adding Camp, Williams and a woman named Tatiyana Johnson as co-defendants in a fresh indictment.

Overnight, three more people were staring at the possibility of life in prison without parole. They have remained in jail since.

Bail was set at $600,000 for Williams and Camp before Friday's hearing. Bonin reduced Williams’ bail to $250,000 and Camp’s to $125,000. Both will be required to wear ankle monitors if they can post bail.

Camp’s lawyer, Cullen Tonry, praised Bonin’s decision and likened the charge against his client to Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s practice of sometimes jailing victims of domestic violence and sexual assaults to make sure they testify.

Cannizzaro has defended the practice as rare but necessary to convict violent criminals who might go free because of skittish witnesses.

“They’re putting a witness in jail,” Tonry said after the hearing. “You wonder why people don’t want to cooperate with the DA’s Office when you lock them up.”

A prosecutor said the situation was more complicated, pointing out that the co-defendants were in a car with Claude when 61-year-old Wesley Nelson was shot and killed.

The killing happened in July 2015. Police said Nelson asked for a ride from a convenience store to his home in the 7800 block of Venice Boulevard. All four defendants went along for the ride, according to police.

Along the way, Nelson decided to buy marijuana from someone in the car, police said. According to one version of events, Claude shot Nelson when he chose to buy the weed from someone else.

Nelson’s body was pushed out of the car onto the street in front of his house, police said.

Claude was indicted by himself at first. Court records show that over the next two years, prosecutors encountered a series of difficulties with the people who were being treated as witnesses.

Prosecutors obtained material witness warrants against Johnson and Williams at one point, and the judge issued an arrest warrant for Camp after she missed one court date.

Camp and Williams both claimed they have received threats to their life.

Nevertheless, Tonry said at the hearing Friday that Camp had made at least 20 court appearances. She showed up the day after missing one trial setting, he said.

Camp also gave a statement to police, in an interaction that was broadcast on an episode of the A&E show "The First 48."

“Here's an instance where the witness was here ready to cooperate ... she's all of a sudden a defendant,” Tonry said.

Tonry repeatedly stated that nothing about the case changed between the first indictment and the second.

Assistant District Attorney Daniel Smart said Camp failed to call 911 after the shooting and gave an interview to police only after they reached out to her. Smart also suggested there had always been reason for suspicion of Camp.

Nelson was “executed” in the front seat and Camp “drove that car,” he said.

Meanwhile, Williams’ attorney also sought and received a lower bail for his client, although he avoided making comparisons to the larger controversy over the district attorney's practices.

“Obviously, this case was (originally) indicted saying that the other individual, Ronald (Claude), was responsible,” said lawyer Kevin Boshea.

Smart, the prosecutor, said the evidence showed that either Claude or Williams killed Nelson from a back seat in the car.

“Could be Mr. Williams, could be Mr. Claude. We know that somebody died as a result of this drug deal gone bad,” he said.

Boshea said the judge should put his client on a GPS ankle monitoring device, a condition Bonin granted. “If he screws up once, that's the end of the ball game,” Boshea said.