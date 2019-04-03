Chantell Edwards walked slowly into a New Orleans courtroom on Wednesday and began weeping before she made it to the witness stand.

She was there to testify against one of her children.

But she insisted the murder charges against her son Widner “Flow” Degruy, an up-and-coming rapper affiliated with Lil Wayne, haven’t changed the way she feels about him.

“I love my children with all of my heart,” she said.

As she and a prosecutor explained, she faced a stark choice after Degruy was arrested in the Memorial Day 2015 killing of brothers Kendrick and Kendred Bishop, then 22 and 18.

Authorities soon grew suspicious that Edwards had helped her son, 27, dispose of a pair of guns used in the the double homicide, which happened blocks from her New Orleans East home. Charged as an accessory after the fact, Edwards faced up to five years in prison and the prospect of being ripped away from her 10-year-old younger child.

So she agreed to prosecutors’ offer of a misdemeanor conviction if she would testify against her older son.

Her bill came due on the second day of Degruy’s trial before Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier.

Prosecutors say Degruy, who is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, killed the brothers because he believed they had stolen $8,000 and a gun from him a week before.

Degruy’s attorney, Gary Wainwright, maintains that his client is being railroaded by the District Attorney’s Office and co-defendant Jonathan Evans, the actual killer, who agreed to testify against Degruy in return for a lenient, 20-year plea deal.

Peering out from beneath a blue headwrap, Edwards said she was still in her nightgown when she was awakened by the sound of gunshots on May 25, 2015. Soon afterward, her son knocked at her door.

Degruy often came to sleep at her house after late-night shows, so at first she had no idea that anything was wrong, she said. But then he told her that someone had just tried to rob him. And she noticed that he had brought someone else into the house. She could not understand what was going on, she said.

“I started crying. I was frantic,” she said.

Degruy left. Police came to her house and left, she said. Then she peered into her son’s room.

“And I seen some guns,” she said. “So I almost passed out.”

Edwards said she and her husband drove the guns to her father-in-law's house and got rid of them there. When police came back with a warrant, she never mentioned the weapons.

“Have you ever imagined anything like this in your life?” Assistant District Attorney Alex Calenda asked her.

“No,” she replied, dabbing at her eyes with tissues.

Wainwright said during his opening statement Tuesday that Edwards’ story was at odds with that of Evans, who claimed that he got rid of the guns. But he declined to cross-examine her.

Before deputies escorted Edwards away, she walked past the defense table and mouthed words to her son.

Her sentencing is scheduled for April 15.

Earlier in the day, the jury heard Degruy’s story. It came in a lengthy, videotaped interrogation with detectives on the day of the killing.

"I don't even like to talk to police,” he told them. But he wound up speaking for more than six hours.

Degruy’s lawyer now admits that the tale that followed was far from truthful. Wainwright said during his opening statement that Degruy lied to police because he subscribed to the streets’ culture of silence.

Degruy insisted that he was nowhere near the brothers when they were felled by a barrage of bullets. He claimed they had left him at his mother’s house to buy cigars to smoke marijuana with at a nearby convenience store.

That story was belied by surveillance video, which captured Degruy and Evans apparently talking inside the store just before the shooting. The brothers were waiting in a car outside.

Homicide Detective Robert Barrere said Degruy gave a fumbling series of explanations for why his phone was found next to the brothers’ bodies on Bright Drive. At one point, he claimed that he threw the phone on the ground in frustration at seeing the brothers’ bodies after the shooting.

But Degruy’s description of the brothers’ fate inside their rented Kia sedan was at odds with the grisly truth. Degruy claimed that it looked like the brothers were sleeping.

“They sustained major injuries from fired bullets. They had massive injuries,” Barrere said.

Despite his professed distaste for talking to cops, Degruy also seemed to offer a lead to detectives in his interview.

He said the Bishop brothers had driven back from a Lil Wayne show in Alabama earlier in the night with a "geeky skater kid.”

Barrere said Degruy’s shifting stories eventually led him and another detective to read Degruy his rights against self-incrimination.

“During an interview, sometimes people become suspects,” Barrere said.