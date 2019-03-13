Federal and state prosecutors have declined to intervene in a two-year-old whistleblower lawsuit against two Jefferson Parish councilmen and other parties connected to the parish's controversial lease of West Jefferson Medical Center to hospital operator LCMC Health.

The federal suit alleging financial improprieties and questionable Medicaid payments was filed in April of 2017 in U.S. District Court by hospital consultant Josh Nemzoff. It was supposed to have been filed under seal, but news of its filing leaked out in 2017, as did the names of the defendants, including Councilmen Chris Roberts and Ricky Templet, several LCMC and hospital officials and financial consultant Lane Sisung, among others.

The details of Nemzoff's allegations remained secret, however, until now.

Monday, the suit was unsealed by U.S. District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle. It includes a 38-page complaint from Nemzoff, who was hired by the parish council in 2014 to advise members as they sought private lease partners for the parish's two public hospitals, WJMC and East Jefferson General Hospital.

The suit alleged that WJMC and LCMC officials filed false Medicaid claims that funneled federal money to the hospitals. Separately, it alleged that Roberts and Templet worked to undermine bids from other companies in order to help LCMC obtain the lease, among other claims.

Through a spokeswoman, LCMC issued a statement Wednesday cheering the government's decision not to pursue the case.

"LCMC Health is pleased to learn that the Federal Government and the State of Louisiana will not pursue the whistleblower lawsuit that was instigated by a former consultant engaged by Jefferson Parish to negotiate the West Jefferson Medical Center (WJMC) and LCMC Health partnership," the statement said. "We are not surprised by the Government’s decision as we believed the lawsuit to be unsubstantiated and wasteful."

Roberts said he wasn't surprised by the decision, but had no comment beyond that.

Nemzoff declined comment.

The bid process drew public scrutiny at the time amid complaints by one of the bidders that the process was unfair. None of the bidders ended up leasing both hospitals. Instead, in 2015 LCMC was awarded a 45-year lease for the West Jefferson facility estimated to be worth about half a billion dollars in lease payments and facilities upgrades.

Nemzoff was later rehired to advise the parish in negotiating that deal with LCMC.

During his work for the parish, Nemzoff encouraged parish officials to select a bid by national-hospital operator HCA Healthcare for both hospitals because, Nemzoff argued, HCA had better experience, a better balance sheet and a higher bid. The HCA bid was $430 million more than the second highest bid, the suit alleges.

HCA officials ended up withdrawing their bid, but not before issuing a blistering letter accusing Roberts, then-Councilman Elton Lagasse and others of attacking "our corporate integrity," leaking company documents and refusing to meet with company officials.

The parish council eventually awarded LCMC a lease worth about $500 million for the one hospital, leading Nemzoff to claim that the undermining of HCA's bid cost the parish more than $1 billion, according to the suit.

Additionally, Nemzoff said officials at LCMC and WJMC were among a number of hospitals that received questionable payments through the Medicaid system. The "highly unusual" arrangement, according to the lawsuit, worked by having the hospitals pay into the state's medicaid division, which would then order insurance companies to pay it back to hospitals.

But the payments back to the hospitals were often nearly three times the original amount, because during the transactions a federal match was tacked on, the suit alleged, noting that there was no written agreement to spell out the transactions.

Nemzoff "repeatedly confronted many of the named Defendants," about what he found, his suit said. But he was either lied to or not told of the reasons behind the arrangements, according to the suit.

Nemzoff's suit pegs the total losses to the state at more than $2 billion, including lost lease revenue, false Medicaid claims, and other losses, the suit said.

The complaint was filed as a "qui tam" lawsuit, which is often used by whistleblowers. The designation meant it remained under seal while prosecutors reviewed the claims for potential criminal prosecution.

If the U.S. Attorney's office decides to prosecute a qui tam case, the whistleblower, in this case, Nemzoff, is entitled to reap some of the potential fines or criminal penalties.

If federal prosecutors decline to intervene, Nemzoff can pursue the case as a civil matter.

It wasn't clear Wednesday if Nemzoff planned to continue to pursue the case.

In their joint motion declining to intervene, attorneys from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana and the State Attorney General's Office also requested that the case not be dismissed without the government's consent.

