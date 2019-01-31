A Jefferson Parish grand jury indicted Lanard Lavigne, 22, on Thursday for the second-degree murder of Kerwin Conner, who died after being shot in the leg near his Kenner home on March 14.
Lavigne, of Kenner, was identified as a suspect in the weeks after the shooting but wasn't captured until October, when a task force of the U.S. Marshals found him Houma. They also arrested Lavigne's brother, Lance, for helping him evade police, though he has not been charged with a crime.
Witnesses said they saw Conner, 36, weaving between parked cars as he fled his shooter on foot. Kenner Police officers found him in his home in the 300 block of Clemson Place with a bullet wound to his thigh. He was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he died.
Neighbors described Conner as a friendly man who supported his girlfriend and their child by mowing lawns.
Lavigne, who lives on Idaho Avenue, was also charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly taking the gun from the scene and aggravated criminal damage to property.
He is being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and faces mandatory life in prison if convicted.