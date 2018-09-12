Dawn Sharpe, who resigned as CEO of the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce in March, is being sued by that group on allegations she used its credit card and operating account to pay for thousands of dollars in personal expenses.

The lawsuit, which was filed this week in 22nd Judicial District Court, alleges that Sharpe, who led the chamber for 11 years, defrauded the organization, including by taking out a credit card in its name without its knowledge or consent.

The suit also claims that Sharpe put the chamber at risk of tax liability and penalties, including the risk of losing its nonprofit status.

In all, the suit outlines nearly $12,000 in chamber money that it says was used for Sharpe's personal expenses, from $3,550 paid to Vacation Express to $1,697 paid to Macy's.

It also says she made out checks to herself or to cash, but it does not say for how much.

She's also accused of keeping chamber property, including a golf cart, when she left.

As CEO, she entered into a contractual obligation with YEA Inc., or Young Entrepreneurs Academy, a business development course for young people. But the suit claims she misrepresented compliance with the contract to the chamber's board, even though she knew payment to YEA had not been made.

After she left the job, the suit says, chamber officials learned they were in breach of contract and had to enter into a payment agreement with YEA to avoid a lawsuit "at a substantial cost to the petitioner."

Sharpe could not be reached for comment on the various allegations.

Sharpe had access to the chamber's corporate credit card and bank accounts and directed that all statements were to go directly to her, the suit says.

"Defendant made unauthorized, unsupported payments on personal expenses through use of the petitioner's Whitney VISA business credit card," the suit says, including two payments to Vacation Express that totaled $3,590.

Sharpe also made unauthorized payments using the chamber's operating account, the suit alleges, including $1,249 to Sam's Club Master Card; $2,873 to Lowe's Synchrony Bank; $1,297 to Macy's; $1,557 to Sharpe's own Citi Card account; and another $400 to Macy's. Those charges were made from January to June of 2017.

Additionally, it says, Sharpe issued numerous checks written to cash or to herself, "without any notation of the purpose of the payment" and without documentation showing that there was a legitimate business purpose.

Sharpe didn't follow a chamber policy that required all payments of more than $500 to have two signatures, the suit says, nor did she follow a policy of supporting payments made with the chamber's credit card.

The suit says she continued to make charges to the Lowe's Synchrony Bank card that she had taken out, even after she left her job. There was an outstanding balance of more than $4,000 on the card and the last purchase was made on June 25 — more than three months after she resigned on March 21.

While Sharpe was supposed to turn in all chamber property, the suit says that she misappropriated some property for her own use, including a golf cart.

The chamber issued a statement concerning the lawsuit, saying that the current board of directors and CEO have "worked diligently" over the past several months to "correct some issues that have been identified by the board relating to the prior CEO’s employment and separation therefrom."

The chamber said it is now in full compliance with all corporate governance and financial best practices for nonprofit corporations regarding accounting and financial record keeping and has reviewed and reinforced safeguards to ensure compliance with financial record keeping regulations.

The statement said the board would have no further comment while the matter is being litigated.

The case was assigned to Judge William Burris.

Another civil filing in 22nd Judicial District Court shows that Regions Bank foreclosed on the mortgage for Sharpe's home, 1729 10th St., in Slidell late last month. The mortgage, which she took out in November 2009, had gone unpaid since April 1. A writ of seizure was issued on Aug. 28.

At the time of her resignation from the chamber, she said that the decision to leave had been mutually agreeable.

"In small towns, it’s common for a chamber director to stay for 40 years. We’re not a small town. I just felt like we needed some new ideas,” she said.