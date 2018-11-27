Jurors had already heard opening statements in the trial of a man accused of a fatal double shooting in Gentilly when he decided to plead guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday.
Daniel K. Carter, 25, said he accepted responsibility because he could no longer take seeing his victim’s mother in court.
“It was eating me up on the inside. The guilt was eating me up. I couldn’t do it,” Carter said while looking at her. “I wish I could really rewind the hands of time to stop me from doing what I’ve done. But I can’t.”
Under an agreement with prosecutors, Carter acknowledged gunning down Alfred Hamilton Jr. and wounding another man who was sitting in a car in the 2500 block of New York Street on Jan. 9, 2017.
Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White sentenced Carter to 35 years in prison under the plea deal. He will not be entitled to early release through probation or parole.
Investigators believed the ambush-style attack last year happened in the midst of a dispute over a minor drug transaction.
But Hamilton’s parents said they still could not fathom why Carter, a college-educated young man with a daughter of his own, would kill their son, a 27-year-old postal worker.
Hamilton’s father said the son had dreams of moving to California to start a new life there.
His mother, Cheryl Adams, said she heard the fatal shots. After the first one, she said, “I couldn’t move, I was paralyzed. But an instant after the second shot, and many shots after, I was able to move and get to that window.”
She got there in time to see Hamilton driving off in a green Kia, she said. Every time she sees the same vehicle or a letter carrier making deliveries, she remembers her son.
Both parents thanked Carter for accepting his guilt.
“Murder was not the answer, but I do commend you for taking a step forward and pleading guilty so we can put this behind us, because I’ve been here every court appearance. And I know that I’ll never get over it. I’ll just learn to deal with it better,” Adams said. “I feel sorry for your mother. She wasn’t behind that gun. You were.”
Carter said he was sorry at least 17 times in his statement to the court.
He faced an automatic life sentence if convicted of second-degree murder at the trial. His defense was poised to rely on alibi testimony from his girlfriend and her cousin.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said in a statement that Carter dropped his defense “after prosecutors revealed in their opening argument late Monday that the defendant's anticipated alibi explanation already had been disproven.”
However, defense attorney Eusi Phillips denied that the opening statements had anything to do with his client’s change of heart. He said prosecutors offered a more favorable plea deal after the trial began.