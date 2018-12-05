The Louisiana Supreme Court on Wednesday disbarred Salvador “Sal” Perricone, the former federal prosecutor whose prolific online commenting under pseudonyms led a judge to dismiss convictions in the Danziger Bridge police shooting.
The commenting scandal, when revealed, plunged the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans into disarray and led to Perricone’s voluntary leave of absence from the law. Still, Perricone had fought disbarment, arguing he posted scores of comments on nola.com about his office’s cases because he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.
But in a joint, unsigned opinion with no dissent, the justices said Perricone’s “conscious decision to vent his anger by posting caustic, extrajudicial comments about pending cases strikes at the heart of the neutral dispassionate control which is the foundation of our system.”
"Our decision today must send a strong message to respondent and to all the members of the bar that a lawyer’s ethical obligations are not diminished by the mask of anonymity provided by the Internet,” they continued.
Retired Judges Gay Gaskins and Hillary Crain sat in for Justices John Weimer and Greg Guidry, who recused themselves from the case. Weimer is related to a witness in the case, and Guidry worked with Perricone as a prosecutor.
Perricone had worked his way up from New Orleans police officer to FBI agent and then to a job under then-U.S. Attorney Jim Letten when the commenting scandal broke in 2012.
It was soon revealed that out of more than 2,600 comments Perricone posted under names like “Henry L. Mencken1951” and “fed up,” about 100 to 200 pertained to his office’s cases.
Among the most prominent cases highlighted in his online ramblings was the investigation into local landfill magnate Fred Heebe, who had hired big legal guns to fend off a federal corruption case targeting him.
“Heebe comes from a long line of corruptors,” he wrote in one comment.
“Heebe’s goose is cooked,” he added the next day.
A forensic linguist hired by Heebe’s lawyers deciphered the author of those comments, which led Perricone to admit to them in March 2012. Heebe was never charged.
Perricone also had to fess up to writing about the September 4, 2005 shooting of six civilians, two of whom died, at the Danziger Bridge. Although he did not work on the case himself, he predicted that the officers involved in the post-Hurricane Katrina scandal would be convicted.
“NONE of these guys should had have ever been given a badge,” he wrote during the trial. “You put crap in – you get crap out!!!”
Later in 2012, then-U.S. Attorney Jim Letten’s top deputy, Jan Mann – who had been assigned to look into the online posting scandal after Perricone’s unmasking – was forced to admit having herself posted commentary about pending cases under nola.com stories.
By the end of 2012, Letten had left the office after an 11-year stint, along with Perricone, Mann and her husband, senior prosecutor Jim Mann.
A federal judge, Kurt Engelhardt, had launched his own investigation, which turned up a third Justice Department lawyer, Karla Dobinski, who had also posted online comments on the Danziger Bridge case during the trial.
Dobinski played a role in the Danziger prosecution from Washington D.C., where she served in the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. Engelhardt later suggested that top DOJ officials in the Obama administration had tried to shield her identity.
Citing “grotesque prosecutorial misconduct,” largely related to the posting scandal, Engelhardt in September 2013 threw out the convictions and sentences handed to the five former New Orleans police officers who were convicted at trial in the Danziger Bridge case.
Those officers pleaded guilty in 2016 in exchange for prison terms dramatically shorter than the sentences Engelhardt originally handed them.
Appearing before the state Supreme Court in October, Letten’s attorney downplayed the role Perricone’s comments played in the downfall of the first Danziger Bridge prosecution, pointing to other factors cited by the judge.
Lawyer Kirk Granier also said that Perricone had been subjected to 47 different episodes, including seeing dead bodies and being shot while he was cop, which gave him PTSD.
Justices specifically rejected Perricone's claims that PTSD should spare him disbarment.
They said Perricone’s “own testimony reveals he was aware that he should not post these comments, yet he decided to do so anyway. Clearly, any mental disability from which respondent suffered did not prevent him from knowing his actions were wrong. Under these circumstances, we find absolutely no support for the conclusion that respondent has proven his mental condition caused the misconduct.”
Writing separately, Justice Scott J. Crichton said that Perricone would be prohibited from asking for reinstatement to the bar for five years.
"(T)he sanction of disbarment imposed at this point in respondent’s profession, at the age of 67, is arguably akin to permanent disbarment and essentially a legal profession death sentence," Crichton said.
Perricone and his attorney did not immediately return requests for comment.