Corey Price was driving to his job as a security guard at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome a year ago when he was pulled over by a Lake Pontchartrain Causeway police officer who arrested him for DWI, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court last week.
Price is suing the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission and Officer Chris Galloway, claiming that his civil rights to be free from unreasonable search and seizure and to due process were violated in the July 29, 2017, arrest.
According to the lawsuit, Galloway ordered Price out of his pickup truck, and when he saw that Price was carrying a gun, ordered him to the back of the vehicle so he could disarm him.
Price tried to explain to the officer that he has a speech impediment and had not used alcohol or narcotics, the suit says, and also told Galloway that he had previously been stopped by State Police and passed both a breath and urine test.
He said he didn't want to take any additional tests but instead asked to call his lawyer.
Galloway handcuffed Price and put him under arrest for DWI, placing him in the back seat of his cruiser, the suit said. When Price asked to speak to Galloway's supervisor, he again asked to speak to his lawyer so he could corroborate that he had tested negative for drugs and alcohol previously and has speech and balance issues because of a medication condition.
He was not allowed to make the call but was taken to State Police Troop L headquarters, where he was given a breath alcohol test under threat of losing his license for a year if he refused, the suit says. When that test showed no alcohol in his blood, he was ordered to provide a urine sample under the same threat of suspension.
The sample tested negative for all controlled dangerous substances, the suit says.
"Officers should properly distinguish between suspects who are operating vehicles while intoxicated and those that have infirmities like Price," the suit said. "Rather than truly investigating Price's assertion that he had physical infirmities and that he was not intoxicated, Galloway booked Price for DWI."
Price spent a day in jail before bonding out, had to incur the expense of getting a drug test of his own and hiring a lawyer, the suit said, noting that the results from the State Police Crime Lab were not received until after Price was charged for DWI and other offenses that were later dismissed.
St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court's Office records show that a first offense DWI and speeding charge were dropped. Price pleaded guilty to having an expired inspection sticker.
"Price suffered repercussions at work as a result of his arrest," the suit said, adding that he now has a public arrest record "that he will have to explain to employers for the rest of his life."
Causeway General Manager Carlton Dufrechou said he cannot comment on pending litigation.