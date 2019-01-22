One of the alleged hired hands in an Algiers murder-for-hire case pleaded guilty and received a 28-year sentence Tuesday.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Benedict Willard handed the sentence to Frank Daniels III after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and manslaughter under an agreement with the District Attorney's Office.

Daniels, 32, apologized to the family of his victim, Stephen Mosley, who was shot to death as he mowed his lawn in the 1100 block of Vallette Street just after noon on Sept. 13, 2015.

Investigators believe that 69-year-old Frank Morrison, also known as Frankie, hired Daniels and Charles "Cheddar" Larvinette to kill Mosley, 33. They have not revealed the suspected motive.

All three defendants were charged with first-degree murder in February 2017. Six months later, prosecutors said they would seek life sentences instead of the death penalty.

Morrison and Larvinette, whom police once described as the most dangerous man on the west bank for previous murder and drug arrests, still await trial.

The killing of Mosley came just a month after Morrison allegedly committed arson and second-degree murder in Gonzales, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

Morrison is awaiting trial along with two others in the arson-murder case. Authorities in Ascension Parish allege that the fire was set to collect insurance money and that the victim was Morrison’s grandson, according to WAFB-TV.

It’s not clear whether authorities believe the two incidents are connected.

Mosley’s relatives said they were glad that Daniels admitted to his role in the killing.

'An ongoing, revolving door': 45-year-old man shot to death in Algiers early Wednesday Rolanda Ragas peered past the “Thou Shalt Not Kill” yard sign on her mother’s front porch on Wednesday afternoon and lamented the state of the…

“This is what I prayed for,” said Mosley’s sister, Charlene Green. “I asked God, and he accepted responsibility for what he’s done. It’s not going to bring my brother back, that’s for sure.”

Green said her brother had five daughters who now range in age from 7 to 21.

Mosley was a diehard Tom Brady fan, Green said, and would have jumped for joy at the New England Patriots’ latest appearance in the Super Bowl. Green, a Saints fan, often teased her brother about his allegiance.

Green said she would continue to follow the cases of the other two defendants.

“Keep us in your prayers, because it’s not over yet,” she said.

Daniels was represented by Stephen Singer of the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center.

"Mr. Daniels did apologize and express his condolences to the family, and he reiterates those," Singer said.