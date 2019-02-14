Jarvis Hardy admits he was the crack dealer who shot and wounded a federal task force officer raiding his house in the Lower Ninth Ward. But on Thursday, he still cast himself as a victim.
Wearing orange flip-flops, white socks and a red St. Bernard jail uniform, Hardy told a federal judge his public defenders had coerced him into taking a plea deal in August that called for a 35-year sentence.
He argued he should be allowed to back out of the guilty plea because of the coercion.
“Ever since I’ve been arrested I don’t have any form of innocence,” he said. “Things have been pushed upon me.”
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier swatted away Hardy’s request, however. The judge said he found Hardy’s claims about pressure from his lawyers unbelievable and set Hardy’s sentencing for Feb. 21. At that hearing, Barbier could either sentence Hardy to the 35 years called for in the plea deal or reject the deal entirely, which would allow Hardy to withdraw his plea.
Barbier on Thursday also rejected a motion from Hardy’s attorney to withdraw the guilty plea on a basis that Hardy himself disavowed, a recent change to federal sentencing law.
The hearing in the federal courthouse was the latest episode in what Barbier called a “difficult” case complicated by Hardy’s attempts to convince the judge he was mentally unfit.
Hardy was asleep in his house before dawn on Jan. 26, 2016 when officers assigned to a federal Drug Enforcement Administration task force, including Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Stephen Arnold, rushed in to serve a search warrant.
Hardy picked up a .40-caliber gun he kept in his bedroom near his stash of cocaine and shot Arnold three times, seriously wounding him.
Hardy's mother said she warned him police were in the house, though Hardy claimed he thought the task force officers were robbers.
In the years since, as Arnold underwent a difficult recovery, Hardy persisted in proclaiming his confusion about the raid.
Yet in August, he pleaded guilty to a raft of gun and drug counts under a deal with prosecutors. The judge allowed Hardy to enter the plea only after hearing from a forensic psychiatrist on Hardy's mental competency.
Dr. Jeffrey Rouse, the former Orleans Parish coroner, told the judge he thought Hardy had been faking psychosis.
"There is most likely intentional production of false information, or perhaps, but less likely, gross exaggeration of the nature or degree and breadth of any actual symptoms," Rouse said.
Weeks after acknowledging his guilt in court, Hardy sent a letter asking to withdraw his plea. He sent another letter asking the same thing last month and this week.
On Thursday, he once again said he never meant to shoot Arnold. Yet in a withering cross-examination, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Privitera forced him to admit a multitude of other crimes that carry a heavy sentence.
He sold crack. He kept guns in his house. And he shot Arnold.
“Unfortunately, he was shot. That did happen,” Hardy said.
“You shot him,” Privitera said.
“Okay,” Hardy replied.
Still, Hardy maintained that he wanted to withdraw his plea because his lawyers unduly influenced him into entering it. They even went to his uncle to cajole him to take the plea, he said.
It’s an uncomfortable truth among criminal defense lawyers that much of their work involves persuading clients to take plea deals that look unappealing at first glance.
Yet his federal public defenders said they never crossed the line into “coercion.”
After Hardy’s relationship with his public defenders broke down, Barbier appointed defense attorney Bruce Whittaker to handle his case. Relieved of their duty to represent Hardy, federal public defenders Valerie Jusselin and Sam Scillitani both took to the stand to deny doing anything improper in counseling Hardy to take the plea.
Whether or not Hardy intended to kill Arnold might not have made a practical difference for the 29-year-old if he had gone to trial. With a stash of guns and drugs at his house, and a series of recorded sales to undercover drug agents before the raid, Hardy was still looking at least 45 years in prison even if he was acquitted in Arnold’s shooting.
“The facts of this case were particularly devastating,” Jusselin said. “What transpired that day was very tragic for everybody involved.”