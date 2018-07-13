The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office is no stranger to ugly headlines, but in a federal lawsuit filed Friday, the agency says The New York Times took the abuse one step too far.

Echoing President Donald Trump’s claims about “fake news,” the Sheriff’s Office filed suit against the newspaper over a July 9 video op-ed featuring a man who says he fell victim to prison rape.

The point of the video was to illustrate the harmful effect of jokes about prison rape, which claims an estimated 200,000 victims every year.

The Sheriff’s Office said the video used misleading images of the New Orleans jail to illustrate the man’s story, even though he says he was raped five hours away at the Union Parish Detention Center.

“While this agency has been dealt its fair share of negative media publicity in the past several years, we will not tolerate fake news attacks by the New York Times or any other outlet,” the Sheriff’s Office general counsel, Blake Arcuri, said in a statement.

The Times, the man who says he was raped and four people who worked on the video are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

The newspaper is vowing to fight the lawsuit.

The video flashes images of the jail complex on Perdido Street in New Orleans, but the man, Rodney Roussell, said in a lawsuit he filed himself that he was assaulted in Union Parish in February 2011. At one point, the video shows Roussell in front of a building that is clearly labeled as “Orleans Parish Prison,” and at another point, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office logo is flashed on the screen.

“I lost my identity here. I lost myself here,” Roussell says as the video shows images of the jail complex in New Orleans. “It’s like I’m angry at the building.”

The lawsuit alleges that the Times and the people who worked on the video may have trespassed into the jail’s long-shuttered Templeman Phase V building to shoot some of the footage in the video op-ed.

The Sheriff’s Office said it fears that fallout from the video could hurt recruiting efforts for more deputies, a major priority for the jail as it attempts to come into compliance with a 2013 court-approved reform plan.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified financial damages, as well as an order for the Times to remove the offending video from its website and YouTube.

The video was still online as of Friday.

Roussell did not immediately return a request for comment.

"Orleans Parish entered into a consent decree with the federal government in 2013 to address widespread allegations of violations of the constitutional rights of inmates, including inmates subjected to sexual abuse," a Times spokesperson said in a statement. "The sheriff's suit is an attempt to silence those who speak out about what happened to inmates prior to the consent decree. We look forward to defending our moving account of one inmate's experiences in a court of law."

Editor's Note: This article was updated on Saturday, July 14 with comment from the New York Times.