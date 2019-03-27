Kenneth Landrieu, former Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s cousin, threatened his way into a felony conviction on a Lower Garden District street in 2015 -- and on Tuesday he talked his way into a three-day stint in the parish jail.

A state judge held in contempt Landrieu for his “actions and statements” at a hearing on his probation status in court, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Landrieu had avoided jail time for a road-rage incident four years ago where he displayed a gun and an Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office badge while he threatened another motorist.

The other driver said Landrieu was "beet-red, angry" and armed after pulling him over at Sophie Wright Place and St. Mary Street, following an earlier encounter on Magazine Street on Sept. 10, 2015.

The jury convicted Landrieu of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Criminal District Court Judge Byron C. Williams ordered Landrieu to spend one year on house arrest and two years on probation in December 2017.

But his probation agent filed a motion to revoke his probation in February. At the hearing Tuesday, ad hoc Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Dennis Waldron decided that Landrieu needed to do more to prove that he was complying with his legal obligations.

Court records show that Landrieu tried and failed to prove to the court that he completed his mandated 100 hours of community service through a non-profit run by his mother Phyllis, a former School Board member.

The judge ordered him to enter the court’s community service program, attend the Sheriff’s Office day reporting program and also complete 13 anger management classes.

That was before Landrieu himself took the stand and prompted Waldron to send him to jail for contempt.

Further details on what Landrieu said and did were not immediately available.

Landrieu’s defense attorney, Thomas Calogero, did not return a request for comment. Landrieu is set to report to court again on Friday morning.