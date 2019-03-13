Police booked a New Orleans East man on a second-degree murder count Tuesday after officers concluded that ballistics tests and video surveillance linked him to a fatal shooting a block away from his house.

Quintel N. Morgan, 26, faces life imprisonment if convicted in the Feb. 26 killing of Jawan Bradley, who was shot in the head.

Bradley’s mother said she could not fathom the reason for the shooting and police did not identify a motive in their warrant for Morgan’s arrest.

Bradley was the father of an infant son who had just been released from the hospital after a premature birth, his mother said.

“For this monster to come and snatch my baby's life is just not right,” Tammy Bradley said. “We can't believe that this is true. Everybody is just sick.”

Police said Bradley, 20, was shot to death about 6:20 p.m. near Piper Lane and East Filmore Avenue. Responding officers said they found his body near “multiple” spent shell casings from a 9mm firearm.

Bradley was taking a bus ride home just before the shooting, his mother believes.

Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis said in a warrant application that after receiving a tip that Morgan was the killer, he reviewed video surveillance footage from the area. A photograph of Morgan appeared to match the face of the perpetrator, Poluikis said.

The killer is seen on the video running in the direction of Morgan’s residence in the 5900 block of Boeing Street, police said.

Morgan had been arrested on gun and drug charges the day after the shooting. Police said a gun in his possession at the time of his arrest was a ballistics match for the spent shell casings at the scene of the killing.

Morgan had remained in custody in lieu of $39,500 bail since his arrest last month. After his rebooking on the murder count, Magistrate Commissioner Robert Blackburn increased his total bail to $689,500. He is being represented by the Orleans Public Defenders.

Tammy Bradley said she had never heard of Morgan before the killing and had no idea why he would want to harm her son.

Jawan’s newborn son was released from the hospital a month before his father’s death, she said.

Jawan Bradley, nicknamed “Bug,” was a graduate of Carver High School, she said. He had also graduated in 2017 from Liberty’s Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides service and culinary training to youths, according to a Facebook post from CEO Dennis Bagneris.

“He was a bright young man, with a beautiful soul, and he truly touched us all through a playful sense of humor and an incredibly warm smile. Much like many of our youth, he was someone special, and he will be missed,” Bagneris said.