A Metairie teenager was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week after admitting to shooting a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's sergeant in the leg in May, wounding him.

Tyrell Griffin, 17, pleaded guilty-as-charged to attempted first-degree murder Tuesday before Judge Raymond Steib in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna.

Authorities say Sgt. Brian Brinser spotted a stolen 2004 Lincoln Navigator driving in Harvey in the early morning hours of May 6 and pulled it over into a convenience store parking lot on Manhattan Boulevard.

Griffin, who was 16 at the time, got out of the vehicle with his hands up as if he was going to surrender, but then ducked behind a gas pump, pulled out a gun and fired as many as three times at Brinser, striking him in the leg.

Brinser, who fired back at Griffin but did not hit him, was taken to University Medical Center after the incident and treated.

The Navigator's other occupant was Derek Lightell Jr., 19. He was charged by Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick's office with being in possession of stolen goods related to the Navigator, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He has yet to be tried on those charges.