A New Orleans jury acquitted a woman of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a longtime acquaintance at a New Orleans East motel.

Jurors acquitted Cherrie Mitchell, 41, after a three-day trial in front of Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras.

Police had accused Mitchell of shooting a woman after the woman came to Mitchell’s hotel room at the Knights Inn hotel in the 5800 block of Read Bouelvard on April 2 last year. The woman had arrived at the hotel to complain that Mitchell, 40 at the time, was too old to date her brother, 24 at the time, according to police.

The victim, 34, was shot in the head but survived, police said.

Staff attorneys Laura Bixby and Arthur Rowe of the Orleans Public Defenders argued that Mitchell acted in self-defense.

Assistant District Attorneys Angad Ghai and Carolyn Livanos prosecuted the case.

The verdict led the defendant's brother to erupt with joy in a courthouse hallway.

"Two thumbs up for the Orleans Public Defenders!" he shouted.

New Orleans woman shot through neck trying to confront brother's girlfriend about age gap, police say The younger woman went to Cherrie Mitchell's hotel room in New Orleans East to say that the 16-year age gap between Mitchell and the younger w…