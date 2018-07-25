Jonathan "Lil' Joe" Evans said he knew what was coming when he saw three men headed toward him over the neutral ground in Gentilly.
Evans, 18 at the time, had lived his life by the code of the streets, he told a jury in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court on Wednesday. He said he had one thought when he saw the hooded men, one with a long gun.
"It’s about to go down," he said.
Moments later, shots sounded, and Evans' friend Harold Martin was dead.
New Orleans prosecutors accuse Rolandus Campbell, 22, of taking part in the fatal attack in May 2015.
Campbell's defense attorneys insist he faces life in prison only because Evans saw an opportunity to have his own sentence in a separate murder case chopped from life to 20 years by testifying against Campbell.
The case is tangentially related to the notorious stick-ups at Patois and Atchafalaya restaurants that took place three years ago. Campbell was in jail by then, but prosecutors say it was members of the same group he had been running with who later committed the string of high-profile robberies.
Evans, diminutive and baby-faced, held the jury's attention on the second day of Campbell's trial.
A native of New Orleans East, he recalled hustling drugs and carrying guns from age 14. He said he dropped out of school three years later, having reached only the ninth grade.
His mother was addicted to drugs, he said, and his father was dead. For male role models, Evans followed the lead of Martin, a 30-year-old whom Evans described as a crack dealer, and Widner "Flow" Degruy, an up-and-coming rapper associated with Lil' Wayne.
Evans said he was hanging out with his cousin Damian "Lil' D" Crockem Jr. and Martin in the 6200 block of Painters Street on May 11, 2015, when his friends began to sense danger. All three of them piled into Evans' stolen vehicle and made their way to Crockem's house in the 2500 block of Prentiss Avenue, he said.
That was when a red Buick with three men inside pulled up down the street, Evans said. He said he watched as the men in the Buick hopped out, the driver with the big gun in his hand.
Crockem and Martin jumped out of the SUV, Evans said. But he slumped down in his seat to avoid detection because he did not have a gun himself, he said.
That was where Evans' view of the crime ended, he said. But he claimed that he did get a clear enough look earlier to "100 percent" identify Campbell as the driver and Wesley Davis as his passenger.
Davis has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for Martin's killing.
Evans said he thought his friends would be OK. "Both of them had guns," he said. "They were going to bust them up."
But Martin was shot in the chest and collapsed in the 2500 block of Mendez Street.
"If you knew you had your gun, would you have slumped down and hid?" Assistant District Attorney Alex Calenda asked.
"No. I would have killed them," Evans said.
Evans admitted that he never went to the police after Martin's killing.
"It’s the streets, you know. It’s kill or be killed, you know. We don’t ride like that," he said.
Two weeks later, on the morning of May 25, 2015, brothers Kendred and Kendrick Bishop were sitting inside a Kia sedan on Bright Drive, in New Orleans East. Evans admits to being one of two gunmen to open fire on the brothers, killing them on the spot.
Prosecutors allege that he was the accomplice on that occasion to Degruy, the rapper, whose trial is set for Sept. 17.
After Evans' arrest in the double homicide, he admitted his guilt. He gave extensive interviews to federal investigators about his group, the Flame Gang. He also offered to testify about his role as a witness in Martin's killing.
He is required to cooperate with prosecutors in Campbell's trial as part of his plea deal.
Defense attorney Sarah Chervinsky lobbed question after question at Evans about why he was so quick to cooperate with prosecutors.
She suggested that Evans picked Campbell as a patsy, because Campbell had already been arrested by the time Evans fell into jeopardy.
Chervinsky also called into question the testimony of the first eyewitness the state called, Martin's girlfriend Diaminique Stalbert. She claimed she saw Campbell standing on the street with his assault rifle moments before the attack, but Evans did not remember that sight.
The defense lawyer also hinted that Evans himself might have played a role in Martin's death. She asked him if it was true that Martin's brother shot at him the next day. He said it was.
She also hammered away at the fact that Evans met with prosecutor Calenda at least four times in the district attorney's headquarters.
"So it’s you and Alex Calenda, alone in a room, going over what happened. And was that tape recorded?" she asked about their first meeting.
"No," Evans replied.
Chervinsky continued that line of inquiry, eventually drawing an objection from the prosecutor.
"Your honor," Calenda said. "If she wants to allege improprieties, why doesn’t she file a civil rights complaint?"
Later in the day, the lead detective on the case, Maggie McCourt, testified about her investigation.
Defense attorney Nandi Campbell repeatedly questioned McCourt about why she never showed a photo lineup to a 911 caller who claimed to have had a full view of the killers.
McCourt said the 911 caller’s statement suggested she had confused the killers with their victims, Crockem and Martin.