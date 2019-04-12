A New Orleans jury on Thursday night acquitted a man accused of raping a Tulane student near campus after a two-day trial where his lawyers said the woman consented to sex.
Jurors acquitted David Porretto, now 24, who was charged with second-degree rape in the Aug. 7, 2014, incident involving a woman who was a 19-year-old first-year college student at the time.
During a two-day trial before Criminal District Court Judge Darryl Derbigny, Orleans Parish prosecutors said the jury should trust the woman. But defense lawyers said the woman's account did not line up with physical evidence, and that other people in the house provided support for Porretto’s version of events.
The woman said that late on the night of Aug. 6, she ran into some other young people at a store in the 1000 block of Broadway who invited her to a house party on Newcomb Boulevard nearby.
She met Porretto there. According to both her story and Porretto’s, the two of them went upstairs as the party dispersed. At the trial, she said she did not remember how she got to an upstairs room, but she did remember Porretto “making moves” on her.
“I remember saying repeatedly, multiple times ... ‘No, I won't, I'm not doing this,’ ” the woman testified Wednesday.
The woman exhaled and clutched her hands as she narrated what happened next.
“I remember having the thought, 'I've said no a number of times, it's clear what's going to happen,' ” she said.
Porretto was so persistent that she ultimately said he could not proceed without a condom, according to her testimony. That was when he told her it was “too late,” she said.
The woman said that as Porretto penetrated her, she was “just absolutely horrified, to the point where my body didn't move. I was frozen.”
The woman said Porretto bit her on her rib cage and penetrated her, causing her to bleed. After a shift at work that day, she went to a hospital.
Ginesse Barrett, a sexual assault nurse examiner, testified that the woman had signs of tenderness in her anal, vaginal and perineal areas.
Days later, the woman told a New Orleans police detective her version of what had happened.
The detective never took photographs of the house or undertook other investigative avenues, such as interviewing all of the people who were in the house at the time of the party, prosecutors acknowledged.
At the time, the New Orleans Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit was in turmoil. In May 2014 the city inspector general issued a report alleging that dozens of rapes had been misclassified, and another report in November of that year alleged that detectives had failed to create proper follow-up reports on dozens of cases.
“This was not a very good investigation by the New Orleans Police Department, and we'll admit that ... That does not negate the fact that that man raped” the woman, Assistant District Attorney Michael Danon said in his opening statement.
"It's (the woman's) word that's what's most important. And her word is 'no,'" Danon said.
Defense lawyers Anna Friedberg and Graham Bosworth seized on the holes in the police investigation. Bosworth noted that police did not collect a DNA sample from another man the woman acknowledged she had sex with earlier in the night, to see if he had given her the bite mark.
The lawyers also asked why the woman waited 12 hours to go to a hospital. They said the nurse examiner's report of tenderness on the woman's body did not line up with the woman's account of a painful assault.
Meanwhile, they said the statements of other people in the house at the time of the alleged assault supported their client’s claim that the sex was consensual.
One of them, Dennis Sager, said he heard what sounded like “awkward teenage sex” coming through a door just feet away from where he was sleeping. But he said he did not hear anything to suggest that it was not consensual.
“If someone would have said 'No,' I would have intervened,” Sager said.
Assistant District Attorney Nick Bergeron pressed Sager on whether he heard everything that passed between Porretto and the woman.
“They stayed quiet the whole time,” Sager maintained.
While Porretto told police the sex was consensual, he did not testify at his trial.
In his opening statement, Bosworth said Porretto is now the engaged father of two children.
“There's no question that she regrets what she did. But regret is not rape,” Bosworth said.
If convicted, Porretto would have faced between five and 40 years in prison.