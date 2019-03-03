The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a prominent Pennsylvania businessman at a Treme hotel turned herself in at the New Orleans jail on Sunday.

Megan Hall was accompanied by an attorney as she surrendered herself at the Orleans Justice Center, the New Orleans Police Department said.

Authorities accuse the 25-year-old of fatally stabbing jeweler Patrick Murphy early Thursday. Murphy, 62, was visiting New Orleans with his wife.

Surveillance cameras at the Empress Hotel in the 1300 block of Ursulines Avenue captured Murphy and a woman identified as Hall checking into the hotel about 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the hotel owner's son. The woman left alone about two hours later.

A hotel staffer discovered Murphy's body in a first-floor hotel room about noon Thursday and police launched a homicide investigation.

Hall, of Munford, Tennessee, had several prior arrests in Nashville, New Orleans and Houston for prostitution. Yet a review of court records did not show any arrests for crimes of violence.

Murphy's death sent shock waves through his native Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The owner of Murphy's Jewelers was considered one of the region's most prominent businessman.

Hall was booked on second-degree murder. If convicted she faces life imprisonment. The name of her attorney was not immediately clear.