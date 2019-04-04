Jonathan “Lil’ Joe” Evans said that as he huddled in a doorway with the rapper Widner “Flow” Degruy getting ready to shoot two brothers, Degruy asked an urgent question: Was there a bullet chambered in the handgun he had borrowed from Evans?

“Are you serious?” Evans said, according to his testimony in a New Orleans courtroom on Thursday. “I always keep one in the head.”

Evans went on to explain that before his arrest, he was “always into something.” These days, he’s in a prison cell, serving 20 years for the slaying of Kendrick and Kendred Bishop in New Orleans East on Memorial Day 2015.

Degruy, a once-rising rapper affiliated with Lil Wayne, is also accused in the double homicide. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Evans, the state’s most important witness, testified on the third day of Degruy’s murder trial. Prosecutors and the defense agreed that he has lived a life as eventful as he claimed. But they disagreed about whether he was telling the truth about Degruy.

According to defense attorney Gary Wainwright, Evans agreed to testify from a "script" under a plea agreement with prosecutors.

It was the second time in less than a year that Evans testified at a high-profile murder trial. In July he told jurors that he witnessed a fatal shooting committed by a youth whom prosecutors had linked to a group of notorious Uptown restaurant robbers. The jury acquitted the defendant on all charges.

While Assistant District Attorney Alex Calenda called Evans “feral” last year, this time he cast his cooperating witness in a less harsh light.

Evans said that when he was growing up, his father was dead and his mother was an addict. He started selling marijuana at 13 before he graduated to dealing crack.

“I had to support myself,” he said. “It was rough.”

Now 22, Evans is five years younger than Degruy. But he said he knew the budding rapper through a cousin and the tight-knit world of Little Woods. Some residents call that neighborhood the Eastshore, or "Esho." Degruy often dubbed himself the "Esho Hero" in his songs.

Evans claimed that in the days before the killing, Degruy had confided that he suspected the Bishop brothers had stolen $8,000 in cash and a gun from him. So Degruy began plotting to kill them.

“Where we live, if somebody takes something from you, you don't want to look like you're a coward or you're weak,” Evans said.

Although Evans had never met the brothers, he agreed to participate in the killing. “I'm down because that's my partner ... whatever he want to do, I'm going to ride with him,” Evans said.

Evans claimed that after all four of them attended a Lil Wayne concert in Mobile, where Degruy hopped on stage with his mentor, they returned to New Orleans East. Evans had another friend drive him to a house where he kept an AK-47.

The brothers drove Degruy and Evans to a convenience store where they were supposed to buy cigars. Then, in the 4800 block of Bright Drive, Degruy and Evans hopped out and walked up to the doorway where they had the conversation about the chambered bullet. He said Degruy turned back to the car first to open fire and Evans followed suit with his assault rifle.

“After that, he ran and I just walked,” Evans said.

The murder was far from a perfect one, according to prosecutors. Police recovered surveillance video from the convenience store showing Evans and Degruy talking.

Officers also recovered Degruy’s cellphone on the ground feet away from the Bishops’ rented Kia. Evans said he returned to the car before police responded to the shooting, in a vain attempt to recover the phone.

Evans’ answers to Calenda's questions were often flat and monosyllabic. He grew more animated under 3½ hours of Wainwright's cross-examination. And Wainwright's voice sometimes rose to a shout as he highlighted what he called Evan's lies.

As Wainwright tried to poke holes in Evans’ story, he had plenty of material. The admitted killer gave statements to homicide detectives, a police officer tasked to a special gang task force, a grand jury and the jury at the unrelated murder trial last year.

Wainwright pointed out that according to the task force officer’s report, Evans claimed he gave Degruy a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun, which was at odds with ballistic evidence from the scene of the homicides.

“Who told you that there were only 9mm shell casings on the scene?” Wainwright asked.

“Nobody,” Evans said, adding that the task force officer must have misheard him. “I know what I told them. That it was a (9mm),” he said.

The exchange could play into Wainwright’s claim that Evans was testifying from a “script.”

The trial will continue Friday before Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier.