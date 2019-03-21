A teen accused in a Desire area double homicide was arrested Monday, according to court records.
Dwayne Lloyd, 19, of New Orleans East, was arrested on two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of conspiracy to second-degree murder.
The Orleans Parish grand jury charged him last month in connection with the fatal shooting of Lionel Clark and Randy Green.
Police said Clark, 23, and Green, 25, were discovered shot to death inside a vehicle in the 3400 block of Ursula Spencer Way on May 23.
Further details on the allegations against Lloyd were not immediately available. His arraignment is set for March 29 in front of Criminal District Court Judge Franz Zibilich.