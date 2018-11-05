Attorneys for former federal agent Chad Scott and former police officer Rodney Gemar mounted their latest assault on the government's case against their clients Monday, arguing that the charges against the pair should be split into at least two trials.
Scott, who for years was a decorated special agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, was indicted last year after a lengthy investigation into the task force he ran. Gemar was a member of the task force.
Two other members, Karl Newman and Johnny Domingue, have already pleaded guilty to federal charges and agreed to testify against Scott and Gemar, who was indicted along with Scott.
Scott is charged with obstruction of justice and perjury related to the trial of accused drug trafficker Jorge Perralta. He also faces two counts of falsification of records related to a truck he seized from a former government informant named Frederick Brown.
Scott and Gemar are also charged with counts of taking government property — mainly seized items — for personal use or destroying them to get rid of evidence of other crimes, attorneys have said.
Scott's attorney, Matt Coman, argued Monday that prosecutors erred when they charged the pair in a single 14-count indictment. Coman argued that the counts could be broken down into three unrelated groups and that because there is no umbrella conspiracy charge or other connection between groups of counts, federal rules governing criminal trials dictate that they be tried separately.
"There is no overarching conspiracy whatsoever," Coman told U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo during the hearing, which lasted under an hour. "The only common denominator is Chad Scott."
Coman seemed to find a sympathetic ear in Milazzo, at least to some degree. She told him that she thought he should focus on arguing that counts 1-7, which focus on Scott's interactions with Brown and the trial of Perralta, could be separated from counts 8-14, in which Scott and Gemar are charged with taking seized property.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Duree argued that the groups of counts should not be split.
"These were corrupt acts taken by a small group of law enforcement officers," he said. He said there is "overlapping evidence" in the two sets of counts and that many of the same witnesses and evidence will be presented for each. "It was a broad, all-encompassing scheme of corruption in which each of them participated," he said.
Milazzo appeared unconvinced. "It appears to me what is related (between the various counts) was that he was a DEA agent," she told Duree at one point, and she asked him to explain the "overlapping evidence."
Duree offered to provide a more complete recounting of the government's evidence of connections between the counts under seal. He also noted that the judge could decide to sever the counts after hearing the evidence at a trial.
The trial for Scott and Gemar is scheduled for January, though if the judge grants the severance motion, that could change.
The investigation into Scott and his task force has been going on since at least January 2016, when Louisiana State Police officers booked Domingue, then a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputy assigned to the task force. Both Domingue and Newman are in custody awaiting the outcome of the Scott and Gemar trial.