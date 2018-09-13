A Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday indicted a River Ridge man on 23 counts of sexual abuse of four juveniles.
Alvin Shepard, 46, was arrested by Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies on May 30 for allegedly raping a juvenile and recording it on his cellphone. Investigators searching his home allegedly found several videos of him raping an unidentified juvenile girl, though it was not clear from reports at the time whether that was a different girl.
But the indictment handed up in 24th Judicial District Court on Thursday outlines a pattern of abuse of four juveniles beginning in 2008. Some of them were younger than 13 at the time of the alleged incidents, which carry stiffer sentences upon conviction. Most of the crimes alleged occurred within the last three years.
Shepard was indicted on 14 counts related to one juvenile, who is now 15. Eight of those involve a victim under 13 years old — first-degree rape, first-degree sexual battery, commission of a lewd act and five counts of production of pornography. The other six charges are for a victim under 17 years old — sexual battery, commission of a lewd act and four counts of production of pornography.
He was indicted on six counts related to an alleged victim who is now 18, including first-degree rape, sexual battery and commission of a lewd act when the victim was younger than 13, and sexual battery, commission of a lewd act and production of pornography when the victim was younger than 17.
Charges of sexual battery of a juvenile and commission of a lewd act related to the third alleged victim, now 16, while a single charge of commission of a lewd act involving or in front of a juvenile allegedly involved a victim who is now 16 as well.
Shepard is being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on $2.9 million bond. His case was allotted to the court of Judge Henry Sullivan in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna.