The man who killed notorious Mafia figure Kent “Frenchy” Brouillette in a St. Roch flophouse three years ago pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of manslaughter.

William Bonham, a 53-year-old guitarist, pleaded guilty after prosecutors dropped the charge against him from second-degree murder.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Karen Herman delayed Bonham’s sentencing to August. The judge said he will face a maximum seven-year sentence.

Bonham’s attorney, Graham Bosworth, declined to comment.

The defense said in pre-trial motions that Bonham intended to claim that he stabbed Brouillette in self-defense on Dec. 3, 2015, in their home in the 2400 block of North Tonti Street.

Bonham's lawyers planned to present the jury with evidence of Brouillette’s “propensity for violence,” including his reams-long rap sheet and a boastful autobiography recounting his work as a "fixer" for New Orleans Mafia godfather Carlos Marcello.

Brouillette, 79, cut a larger-than-life figure during his long career in crime, but authorities said he met his end while living in cheap digs far from the city’s tonier neighborhoods.

Other residents of the flophouse said Bonham was enraged when he discovered his pricey musical instruments missing after a trip out of state.

Brouillette was killed three days before his body was discovered, according to the account Bonham gave to police.